JT: How Gympie can build off the NRLW for women's side

LEGEND: Cowboys captain Johnathan Thurston with his children Lillie (left) Frankie (centre) and Charlie after playing his final NRL game against the Gold Coast Titans.

LEGEND: Cowboys captain Johnathan Thurston with his children Lillie (left) Frankie (centre) and Charlie after playing his final NRL game against the Gold Coast Titans. DARREN ENGLAND

RUGBY league: After a stellar career Johnathan Thurston is not finished and as he prepares for his speaking tour An Evening with JT he is looking forward to coming to Gympie.

"It was humbling to see The Gympie Times campaign,” he said.

"I am looking forward to doing the Gympie show and giving people an insight into my life, family and footy.

"People want to hear about the big moments I have been a part of and hear about how I read those plays.”

Latest JT articles

How Julia Lawrence's passion for rugby league began

WE DID IT: JT is coming

10 reasons for JT to come to Gympie

As Gympie hopes to get a women's side, JT said the start of the NRLW would hopefully start the interest.

"The NRL has a keen interest in the women's game and seeing how that is growing and the premiership that has started will hopefully get more women involved,” he said.

"Certainly playing the game has pathways for women to grow and hopefully Gympie can build on what is happening.”

The Gympie Times will give 10 lucky readers the chance for a meet and greet which includes professional photo and signed item of your choice.

To enter visit gympietimes.com.au/competitions

JT heads to Gympie on Monday, December 10 at the Gympie Civic Centre.

To secure your spot grab your tickets at majoreventscompany.com.au/shows.