Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck crashed on the Bruce Highway, south of Rollingstone, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
A truck crashed on the Bruce Highway, south of Rollingstone, on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Crime

JT helps injured in stolen car chaos

by JACOB MILEY
30th Dec 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is on the run after fleeing a stolen car that smashed into a truck, north of Townsville.

Townsville Police Senior Constable Brett Paganoni said the Holden Colorado veered onto the wrong side of the Bruce Highway and collided with a truck.

Debris from the vehicles could be seen across the road. The Holden Colorado crashed into a water pipe, moving the concrete pillars.

 

A Holden Colorado crashed on the Bruce Highway south of Rollingstone on Monday, December 30, 2019.
A Holden Colorado crashed on the Bruce Highway south of Rollingstone on Monday, December 30, 2019.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Cairns on December 28.

Sen-Constable Paganoni said property believed to be of interest, had been removed from the vehicle.

A driver, a man in his 20s with a rats tail and face tattoos, is believed to have fled on foot towards Townsville.

Blood was found on clothing in the vehicle, police said.

Cowboys' great Johnathan Thurston provided assistance at the scene.

"He's pulled up, I believe he may know the driver of the truck," Sen-Constable Paganoni said.

He said Thurston arrived at the crash after it happened and was talking to the people involved.

Two occupants of the truck were taken to Townsville University Hospital with minor injuries.

bruce highway editors picks johnathan thurston truck crash truck rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        Health It was the second recorded marine sting on the island since November.

        Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        premium_icon Silly Solly’s plans major expansion with 200 new jobs

        Business Retailer plans big expansion despite shopping downturn

        16 awesome NYE parties happening in Gympie region

        premium_icon 16 awesome NYE parties happening in Gympie region

        News From a free concert and fireworks in the Gympie CBD, to beach parties, swing bands...

        Sad, desperate end to 2019 a good reason to embrace New Year

        premium_icon Sad, desperate end to 2019 a good reason to embrace New Year

        News The Gympie still desperately waits for rain, while reports have started to filter...