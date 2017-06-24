Joyce is much like Trump, high on forceful rhetoric

President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Letter to the Editor

Joyce is much like President Trump

AGAIN this week figures showed our area to be at the wrong end of socio-economic indicators.

The Gympie Times also pointed out that our federal electorate has been held by The Nationals since 1974.

How's that working for ya?

As my regular letters here (may) suggest, doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result, is a sure sign of madness. My "madness” is my business but continually voting for failure affects everybody.

Under threat from Hanson's motley crew, the LNP is said to be bringing in their "trump card”, Barnaby Joyce, to spruik their worth at the state election.

The "trump card” description may be more apt than intended.

Joyce is much like US President Trump, high on forceful rhetoric but very much pandering to a few, masked as great "hope”.

Joyce blusters in Parliament of record beef prices, record sheep prices, record everything agriculture.

Who knows how much these "records” help producers? They'll complain anyway.

If they do benefit, it comes at a cost with retailers and already cash-strapped customers having to pay more.

With real-term wages almost stagnant for decades, with regular price rises for life's essentials, it's hard to see consumers and the businesses who rely on them getting anything from better farm prices.

Much like the "growth” our country's had for decades, little of the trickle down comes our way, particularly not Gympie's way.

Joyce comes as deputy PM, as if that matters? We had our own deputy PM when Truss was our MP and achieved nothing to improve our standing in income or employment ratings.

Joyce comes as The Nationals leader yet our MPs stand and distribute their propaganda as LNP members. With growth and changing demographics, I wonder how many disinterested voters notice that our MPs sit as Nationals and if they really want to be represented by throwbacks from the Joh days?

The LNP facade is deliberate but the figures prove, again and again, it isn't working for our community as a whole.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket