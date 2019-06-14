Journalism is no crime - here is how to help change law

AFP NONSENSE: Full Page advertisement in the Courier Mail signed by almost 40 of Australia's most successful and respected journalists.

AFP NONSENSE: Full Page advertisement in the Courier Mail signed by almost 40 of Australia's most successful and respected journalists.

I CONDEMNED yesterday the AFP raids on the offices of the ABC and the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst for their attempt to intimidate and curtail freedom of the press in Australia.

In the Courier Mail and The Australian today there is a full page open letter signed by almost 40 of the biggest and most respected names in journalism that did the same thing.

Those names came from both ends of the political spectrum and all varieties of media in Australia and included Richard Baker from The Age, Barrie Cassidy from the ABC, Miranda Devine from The Daily Telegraph, Chris Masters, Laurie Oakes, Mark Riley and Hedley Thomas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and all federal MPs are urged to take prompt action to protect our democracy and legislate changes to the law to recognise and enshrine a positive public interest protection for whistleblowers and journalists in this country.

WE'RE FOR YOU: The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan is committed to delivering the news that is from the heart to Gympie readers. Renee Albrecht

Without these protections Australians will be denied important information it is the right of citizens to have.

Is that the kind of country any of us want to live in? No.

I join those journalists today in asking you, our readers, to email Mr Morrison and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien at journalismisnotacrime.org and llew.obrien.mp@aph.gov.au