Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Scott led Queensland’s pack for years. Picture: Darren England
Matt Scott led Queensland’s pack for years. Picture: Darren England
Rugby League

The mad man carrying Maroons’ enforcer torch

by Robert Craddock
28th May 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Arthur Beetson, Greg Dowling, Shane Webcke, Peter Civoniceva, Cameron Smith, Matt Scott and now ... who?

Who is the leader of Queensland's new-look forward pack?

That charismatic figure who may not have a "c'' beside his name but, by word or action, shows the way in the engine room.

Dylan Napa may be the competitions biggest hitter, Jai Arrow has the work rate, Matt Gillett the experience and youngster David Fifita the promise but there is no standout "follow me boys'' member of the pack.

 

Josh McGuire takes on three Blues. Picture: Getty
Josh McGuire takes on three Blues. Picture: Getty

 

Which is why it might be time for Josh McGuire to step into the breach.

Since joining the Cowboys this season McGuire has been a pacesetter in the revealing statistical category Post Contact Metres.

Rarely has there been a better gauge of a man's fighting heart for these metres are gained in blood after initial contact in the tackle.

McGuire has been averaging 60 post contact metres a game for the Cowboys which has him in elite company.

 

The keg on legs.
The keg on legs.

 

Greg Dowling carts the ball up.
Greg Dowling carts the ball up.

 

After a decade of NRL and an Origin career which spans five years, at age 29 this is his time.

But the lack of a standout, four square front-row leader is one feature of the squad.

Former Origin hard man Trevor Gillmeister noticed a dearth of props in the Queensland set-up several years ago and still wonders whether specialist guidance can be offered to the stars of the present and future.

"I spoke to (Queensland selection chairman) Gene Miles a few years about the fact that there was not a lot of (top) front-rowers around,'' Gillmeister said.

"Without them you can't win and I wondered if we needed to fast track them by getting Shane Webcke or Petero (Civoniceva) in to talk to them.

Matt Scott led Queensland’s pack for years. Picture: Darren England
Matt Scott led Queensland’s pack for years. Picture: Darren England

"Having said that I think Josh Papalii is in the best form of his career. Queensland were lucky to have Matt Scott who I rated the best prop going around for 10 years.

"I spoke to a lot of the NSW blokes who came into the Australian camp who agreed with that. He did not say much. He made others players better. He led by example.''

The best leaders often do.

More Stories

Show More
cowboys josh mcguire maroons nrl origin queensland state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Life's scope is music to Kate's ears

    premium_icon Life's scope is music to Kate's ears

    News The Year 11 student at Cooloola Christian College plays the piano, drums, guitar and bass and is now using her drumming abilities in the school's jazz concert.

    Council land protest - 'This is going to go bad Bernard...'

    premium_icon Council land protest - 'This is going to go bad Bernard...'

    News Witnesses tell Gympie court of tense and violent episode

    WATCH: Suspected meteor spotted across Queensland coast

    premium_icon WATCH: Suspected meteor spotted across Queensland coast

    News People from across the south east coast have reported seeing it.

    Gympie community gathers to commemorate reconciliation week

    premium_icon Gympie community gathers to commemorate reconciliation week

    News "Talk to us, not at us” says Gympie aunty Lillian Burke.