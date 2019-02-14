Aussie quick won’t return till World Cup eve

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is targeting World Cup warm-up games for his return as he continues to take a cautious approach with his latest back injury.

Hazlewood withdrew from the Test series against Sri Lanka after feeling back soreness following the final game against India at the SCG. Scans reveals the early stages of a stress fracture.

The big quick said he won't be ready to play in Australia's one-day series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in late March, having already being ruled out of the tour to India later this month.

Josh Hazlewood won’t return till the World Cup warm-up games. Picture SARAH REED

Hazlewood, a member of the 2015 World Cup winning team, has only played six of Australia's past 20 one-day internationals but is considered a crucial part of the team.

In his 44 ODIs, Hazlewood has collected 72 wickets at an average of 25.15 and an economy of 4.73 runs an over.

More scans on Friday will determine when he can return to bowling.

But he's confident that if he can be ready for Australia's World Cup warm-up games in May, he'll be ready for the tournament opener on June 1.

"Everything feels fine, training is coming along nicely, progressing every week. I think we'll just work back from the World Cup actually, and make sure everything is right for that. I think we'll know a lot more after the scans," Hazlewood said on Thursday.

"I haven't played too much one day cricket in the past 12 to 18 months, which has been a bit frustrating and is a bit of a shame.

"But we have three (warm-up) games in Brisbane in May against New Zealand, and maybe three when we get over to England. That's six one-day games and quite enough to be ready I think."

Hazlewood said he was becoming well versed in back stress fractures, and was thankful this latest one was discovered early, given the big winter in England with the Ashes following the World Cup.

"I wasn't in too much pain. But getting scans after Sydney gave us enough time that if there was something wrong I could get right for the winter," he said.

"If the winter wasn't as big as it is I might have kept pushing on to play some more Tests. We know with bones you need that rest to get it right, and it's better to do it now."

