Jose Mourinho’s slip up. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Soccer

Football legend completes fall from grace

5th Feb 2019 9:55 AM

Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has ceremonially opened an ice hockey game in Russia and promptly fallen on the ice.

The Portuguese manager was given the honour of making the first puck drop on Monday at the Kontinental Hockey League game between Avangard Omsk and SKA St. Petersburg.

As he turned to walk off the ice, and then back to shake hands with the players, he slipped on the red carpet and fell backwards before being helped up by SKA player and two-time Stanley Cup winner Pavel Datsyuk.

Oops. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)
There were no immediate reports that Mourinho was injured in any way apart from maybe some pride. Avangard won 2-0.

The 56-year-old has been without a club since December when United fired him for poor results.

Man down. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)
You’re welcome. (AP Photo/Dmitry Golubovich)
english premier league ice hockey jose mourinho manchester united
