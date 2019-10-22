Menu
Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry isn't a Hall of Famer
Basketball

Jordan roasted over ‘preposterous’ comment

22nd Oct 2019 4:31 PM

Michael Jordan will long be remembered as arguably the greatest NBA player of all time. He simply dominated every game he took part in throughout his stunning 15-year career.

But a day before the 2019/20 season gets underway he found himself on the wrong end of basketball fans after a wild take about one of the league's current day superstars.

During an interview with NBC's Today Show, Jordan was asked about his all-time starting five and he stuck with the same group he said five years ago.

The group included himself along with Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, James Worthy and Hakeem Olajuwon. No current day players made the cut, leaving Craig Melvin to ask if Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry should be offended.

"I hope not," Jordan responded.

Then came the next line which absolutely floored basketball fans.

"He's still a great player," Jordan said. "Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He's not."

He is hands down one of the best players to ever grace the hardwood, but his talents as a scout are questionable.

Technically he is right in the fact that Stephen Curry is not yet in the Hall of Fame, but if he's trying to argue what Curry's current body of work is doesn't qualify him, we're not sure who would make it.

Curry has revolutionised the way in which the game is played thanks to his outrageous ability to shoot, and hit shots, from anywhere on the floor.

Through his 10 seasons he has made a ridiculous 2483 three-pointers, good enough for third all-time and well on track to blow Ray Allen's record of 2973 out of the water.

He's won two NBA MVP's, and became the first-ever unanimous MVP in NBA history, is a three-time champion along with being a six-time NBA All-Star and will go down as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

The bizarre take from Jordan didn't sit well with basketball fans who were quick to turn the heat back onto the GOAT.

