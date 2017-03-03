Jones Hill State School inducts 2017 leaders

BIG YEAR AHEAD: Jones Hill State School captains (from left) vice-captain Ryan Bailey, captains Harry Delisser and Rachel Davies and vice-captain Lara Drescher.

JONES Hill State School was abuzz with excitement last Friday as the 2017 Student Leadership team waited for the presentation ceremony to begin in the school hall.

Parents, staff and students watched on as the proud parents of school captains Rachel Davies and Harry Delisser and vice-captains Lara Drescher and Ryan Bailey pinned on their badges.

School sports team captains Lilly Wells and Chris Potts (Doran House), Eva Taske and Brayden Lindsay (McPaul House) and Hannah Ward and Mason Drescher (Radford House) were next to receive their badges.

This was followed by Jones Hill State School's largest ever leadership team induction with 50 students taking the leadership pledge.

Principal James Watt spoke to the assembly on what makes a good leader.

"Leadership is about having strong morals and ethics and following the values that Jones Hill holds strong - safety, respect, learning and relationships,” Mr Watt said.

The parade ended with all parents and students enjoying a special morning tea.

A school spokeswoman said the Jones Hill school community looked forward to a great year.

"Our school is very proud of our 2017 leaders,” she said.

"These students have the ability to inspire and succeed.

"We are confident that they will thrive in their rolls, endeavouring to be the best leaders they can be.”

- CONTRIBUTED