32°
News

Jones Hill State School inducts 2017 leaders

3rd Mar 2017 8:39 AM
BIG YEAR AHEAD: Jones Hill State School captains (from left) vice-captain Ryan Bailey, captains Harry Delisser and Rachel Davies and vice-captain Lara Drescher.
BIG YEAR AHEAD: Jones Hill State School captains (from left) vice-captain Ryan Bailey, captains Harry Delisser and Rachel Davies and vice-captain Lara Drescher.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JONES Hill State School was abuzz with excitement last Friday as the 2017 Student Leadership team waited for the presentation ceremony to begin in the school hall.

Parents, staff and students watched on as the proud parents of school captains Rachel Davies and Harry Delisser and vice-captains Lara Drescher and Ryan Bailey pinned on their badges.

School sports team captains Lilly Wells and Chris Potts (Doran House), Eva Taske and Brayden Lindsay (McPaul House) and Hannah Ward and Mason Drescher (Radford House) were next to receive their badges.

This was followed by Jones Hill State School's largest ever leadership team induction with 50 students taking the leadership pledge.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Principal James Watt spoke to the assembly on what makes a good leader.

"Leadership is about having strong morals and ethics and following the values that Jones Hill holds strong - safety, respect, learning and relationships,” Mr Watt said.

The parade ended with all parents and students enjoying a special morning tea.

A school spokeswoman said the Jones Hill school community looked forward to a great year.

"Our school is very proud of our 2017 leaders,” she said.

"These students have the ability to inspire and succeed.

"We are confident that they will thrive in their rolls, endeavouring to be the best leaders they can be.”

- CONTRIBUTED

Gympie Times

Topics:  2017 leaders badges presentation captains jones hill state school

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Quality droughtmasters in the Gympie ring

Quality droughtmasters in the Gympie ring

Annual National Droughtmaster Female Sale continues fine 36-year tradition

Jones Hill State School inducts 2017 leaders

BIG YEAR AHEAD: Jones Hill State School captains (from left) vice-captain Ryan Bailey, captains Harry Delisser and Rachel Davies and vice-captain Lara Drescher.

Parents, classmates watch new school leaders take the 'pledge'

Calls for caution as low rainfall extends fire season

Firefighters are calling for caution with minimal rainfall leaving the region dry.

Minimal rainfall has left the region dry.

Riding out the big dry will take co-operation

Riding out the big dry will take co-operation

Local Partners

Clean up on the cards this weekend

CLEANLINESS will be the key word this weekend as Gympie gets set for Clean Up Australia Day.

'He was my life and I was his'

Rebecca and with her aunty Heather after losing her son two weeks ago at Tin Can Bay.

Rebecca can do nothing but think of hugging her sweet boy Riley

Quality droughtmasters in the Gympie ring

GOOD AS: 18-month-old Faragon Jade by Strathfield XXXX Gold will be offered by Nick and Sarah Hughes, Faragon Valley, Upper Kandanga at the Droughtmaster National Female Sale in Gympie on March 11.

Droughtmaster females go on sale in Gympie

Captains take lead at Widgee State School

NEW LEADERS: Widgee State School Captains for 2017, William Grinter and Holly Gattidge.

2017 leaders presented with badges at Widgee State School

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for March 3-6

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

More details have emerged of how the Oscars Best Picture gaffe went down backstage, as the two accountants just 'froze'.

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

NEW HOME ON COUNTRY BLOCK

195 Power Road, Widgee 4570

House 4 2 2 $320,000

Enjoy the country atmosphere and surroundings this property has to offer. Positioned beautifully on 1ha (approx 2.5acres) this highset timber home and Colorbond...

PEACE AND PRIVACY AT ITS BEST

Lot 129 Imhoff Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $60,000

This 7333m2 block (just under 2 acres) of Glenwood's best is now on the market. Selectively cleared and having a few great house sites available, this block is...

classic timber home 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unusual features and...

BEAUTIFUL BIG BLOCK RIGHT IN TOWN

2 Shayduk Close, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Set on 1467m2 this beautiful block is not only high and dry ... $120,000

Set on 1467m2 this beautiful block is not only high and dry out of flood, but it has amazing views looking back over the town that will capture the twinkle of the...

EXCEPTIONAL BLOCK

Lot 2 (124) Taylor Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short ... $159,000

Situated in the much sought after area of Veteran just a short drive from Gympie's CBD is this lovely lifestyle block. The elevated 5500m2 allotment is gently...

HORSES, CATTLE, LIFESTYLE

North Deep Creek 4570

House 4 1 2 $449,000

Located at North Deep Creek, approx. 15k from Gympie, this 77 acre property offers a quiet and relaxed, country lifestyle. Country ranges from creek flat to...

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $575,000 + GST

Long established, well-known, respected and prominent automotive electrical business and large 1443m2 site with 510m2 shed is for sale. This is a long established...

Cheap Acreage

522 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This 2 plus acres block at Glenwood has been selectively cleared with ... REDUCED TO...

This 2 plus acres block at Glenwood has been selectively cleared with builders power pole already on land although has been disconnected. Gentle slope at back...

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard, with plenty of room for another shed. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is...

Nest Or Invest!

20 Camphor Laurel Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Welcome to 20 Camphor Laurel Court Gympie! Tidy, solid brick home situated on a 600m2 block, flood free and close to town! What more could you ask for! Featuring:...

Historic CBD building sells for massive $1.3 million

16/07/03 120861 Travis with an auctioneers gavel Photo David Thomas / NewsMail

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!