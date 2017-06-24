Jones Hill kids helping police legacy scheme

RAISING MONEY: Jones Hill school donate to Brett Forte foundation. Students Harry DeLisser and Rachel Davies, deputy principal Helen Grogan, acting sergeant Reegan Cunningham, senior constable Michelle DePellegrim and principal James Watt.

STUDENTS from Jones Hill State School are doing their bit to help support families of Queensland police killed in action.

The primary school recently hosted a free dress day, raising $695 towards the Queensland Police Legacy Scheme.

Students came up with the idea after the recent deaths of Brett Forte and Brendan Poustie.

Jones Hill adopt-a-cop ReEgan Cunningham said he was blown away by the support.

"The students thought of it all by themselves,” Sergeant Cunningham said.

"I was stunned.

"To raise that amount of money was fantastic. It just goes to show how much they were touched by recent events.”

As at June 2017, Queensland Police Legacy is supporting 54 families, including meeting the educational expenses of 86 dependent legatee children.