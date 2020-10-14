Menu
Jonah Hill now totally unrecognisable

by Nicki Gostin, New York Post
14th Oct 2020 10:51 AM

 

Amid his break-up with fiancee Gianna Santos, Jonah Hill posted a slimmed-down photo of himself rocking a bushy beard to Instagram.

Posing in a bucket hat in front of a table full of food, the 36-year-old star of The Wolf Of Wall Street captioned the snap: "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard."

Jonah Hill posted this photo to Instagram.
Jonah Hill posted this photo to Instagram.

Swiping on the photo revealed a close-up photo of a wizened tortoise.

The actor also ended his note with a reminder to vote in the upcoming election.

"I'm more interested in that delicious take-out but you look great either way (I'm hungry)," Rashida Jones commented, while pal Seth Rogen wrote, "I feel like a baby seal."

News broke on Tuesday that Hill and Santos split a year after getting engaged. The split is said to be amicable.

Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill last November. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle
Gianna Santos and Jonah Hill last November. Picture: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle

Page Six exclusively revealed in September 2019 that the Maniac star had proposed to Santos, who works as a content manager at a beauty start-up.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Jonah Hill now totally unrecognisable

acting celebrity image jonah hill movies

