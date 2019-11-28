Join the magic of the Gympie Christmas Lights competition

ELECTRIFYING Christmas spirit will soon light up the Gympie region, and local families have just a few days left to register their homes for our 2019 Sunshine Mitre 10 Christmas Lights competition.

Once registrations close next Tuesday, December 3, all those households that register will be added to our Christmas Lights map, which will be printed in The Gympie Times on December 6 and December 11, 2019.

The Best-Decorated Home this year will win a $500 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher, the Best-Decorated Rookie Home (New Entrant) will win a Sunshine Mitre 10 $500 voucher, plus everyone who votes for their favourite display will have a chance to win a $200 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher.

Voting forms will run in The Gympie Times from Friday December 6 to 9am Thursday December 19, 2019. Voters can either drop their votes to The Gympie Times office, 44 Nash Street, Gympie or Sunshine Mitre 10 at Langton Rd.

Once voting has closed the winners for both categories will be declared and announced in The Gympie Times on Saturday December 21, 2019.

Full competition details including the online registration link will be published in The Gympie Times next Thursday November 21.