Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner, Gympie's 2018 Christmas Lights competition winners.
Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner, Gympie's 2018 Christmas Lights competition winners.
News

Join the magic of the Gympie Christmas Lights competition

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th Nov 2019 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELECTRIFYING Christmas spirit will soon light up the Gympie region, and local families have just a few days left to register their homes for our 2019 Sunshine Mitre 10 Christmas Lights competition.

Once registrations close next Tuesday, December 3, all those households that register will be added to our Christmas Lights map, which will be printed in The Gympie Times on December 6 and December 11, 2019.

The Best-Decorated Home this year will win a $500 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher, the Best-Decorated Rookie Home (New Entrant) will win a Sunshine Mitre 10 $500 voucher, plus everyone who votes for their favourite display will have a chance to win a $200 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher.

Voting forms will run in The Gympie Times from Friday December 6 to 9am Thursday December 19, 2019. Voters can either drop their votes to The Gympie Times office, 44 Nash Street, Gympie or Sunshine Mitre 10 at Langton Rd.

Once voting has closed the winners for both categories will be declared and announced in The Gympie Times on Saturday December 21, 2019.

Full competition details including the online registration link will be published in The Gympie Times next Thursday November 21.

christmas lights competition 2019 gympie christmas gympie christmas lights gympie christmas lights competition gympie news gympie region sunshine mitre 10
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: 5 people charged after multiple raids in Goomeri

        premium_icon BREAKING: 5 people charged after multiple raids in Goomeri

        News Four men aged between 22 and 55 and a 67yo woman will front court charged with possessing illicit drugs, west of Gympie.

        Named: Three to appear in Gympie District Court today

        premium_icon Named: Three to appear in Gympie District Court today

        News Every court sitting day, a number of people are expected to appear in court on a...

        JUST IN: Car rolls down embankment in Gympie

        premium_icon JUST IN: Car rolls down embankment in Gympie

        News Paramedics are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Gympie.

        Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        premium_icon Councillor slams $11M loss as ‘embarrassing’

        News But CEO Bernard Smith says Gympie council has eye on return to surplus sooner than...