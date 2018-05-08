Menu
HELP WANTED: Volunteers are needed to help clean up a 60km beach stretch from Double Island Point to Noosa Northshore this weekend.
JOIN THE CAUSE: Help needed for Double Island clean up

JOSH PRESTON
8th May 2018 2:00 PM

THERE'S still time for volunteers to register and help clean the 60-kilometre beach stretch from Double Island Point to Noosa Northshore this weekend.

Running from sunrise this Friday, May 11 to Sunday, May 13, the Double Island Point Beach Clean Up forms part of Surfrider Foundation Australia's ongoing bi-annual efforts to eliminate "an average of two tonnes" of rubbish and debris from the stretch.

More information about the water refill station, part of Surfrider's collaborative effort to reduce the footprint at this weekend's beach clean-up event.
Various sponsored giveaways and raffle draws of prizes totalling $2000 will be on offer for all registered volunteers, along with educational presentations and activities, a free BBQ, live music and an open mic and jam session.

One lucky winner will score a free Notox surfboard, while all collected beach plastics will be processed through Plastic Collective's Shruder Machine and transformed into recycled products such as bags, baskets, 3D filaments and molded kids toys.

Once cleaned and shredded, remaining plastics will be given to companies such as WAW Handplanes and NevHouse for reuse in their products.　

 

The Shruder Machine in action.
As a result of yet another collaboration with We-Refill, over 3000 litres of chilled, filtered and sparkling water will be available through the "world's first remote beach water refill station".

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bottles and soft drink mixers to utilise the refill station and reduce the footprint on site throughout the event.

Day trips are available as an alternative to camping over the weekend, while DropBearAdventures will be on hand to transport volunteers without personal 4x4 vehicles, though bookings are essential.

4x4 and camping permits end tomorrow with all last-minute registration links available at www.surfrider.org.au, and all helpers will be welcome on site.

Call Surfrider Sunshine Coast Branch President Craig Macintyre on 0434 587 756 for more information.

