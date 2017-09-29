Join the campaign and make our roads safer

YOUR heart can't help but break for Kerri Walker, a mother who lost two of her children in one horror accident on the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Maryborough.

Daniel and Sarah Walker were killed on Easter Monday on a stretch of the highway near Tiaro.

Last month, the man who pleaded guilty to causing the accident and two deaths, Hervey Bay solicitor Don Gayler, was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No amount of punishment will bring back those two young lives nor ease the burden of grief, loss and pain their mother and other loved ones will now carry to the grave.

That penalty was inadequate.

It was however legal - and that is something the people who loved Daniel and Sarah are now campaigning to get changed.

Their hope is to introduce new Queensland legislation - called Walkers Law - to ensure bad drivers found responsible for such devastating accidents feel the full force of the law.

If you empathise or agree that the punishment did not fit the crime you can sign the online petition at www.parliament.qld.gov.au

There are far too many drivers taking too many risks and not enough care on our roads.