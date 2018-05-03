Join the 80,000 who access Gympie Times in print and online

IN YEARS gone by, newspaper editors and journalists had to trust their news sense, and gauge the "success” of each story through public feedback and circulation figures.

Gympie Times Changes: Your Questions Answered

While that is still very important, data driven journalism now also lets us definitively measure how many people read each story, how long they spend reading it, and how badly they want to read it.

It is a changing world.

For 150 years The Gympie Times has been a proud advocate for this region, a champion and a voice; a space where the community can share information, joy, grief and hope.

Our online subscribers grew by more than 300 per cent last week. Being a subscriber to The Gympie Times gives our readers access to loads of exclusive material, the best local journalism and investigations, our sister paper The Courier-Mail and top writers on issues that matter around the country.

We have recently moved away from our metered digital subscription model, to a premium model, where some stories are subscriber-only, and some are unlocked and free and available to anyone.

If you already subscribe to the printed Gympie Times, you could be entitled to a complimentary online subscription. If you have not yet activated that, please call 1300 361 604 and our people will help step you through it.

We know these tricky technological things can be frustrating, so we want to make it easier for you. Give it a go.