Join Cleanaway at the Gympie Show

CLEANAWAY'S Minimise to the Max education program promises to be one of the highlights of the 2017 USC Education Trail.

Join Elli Webb, Cleanaway and Gympie Council's Waste Education Co-ordinator, in this engaging and interactive session as she shares some simple actions we can all take to minimise the waste we generate - working together to make a sustainable future possible.

Did you know that as Australians we produce the second highest rate of waste per person in the world?

There is no time like now to make a change.

Through joining in the fun and entertaining Minimise to the Max program, you'll find out how much rubbish you create each year - and that all the waste you make, you bought.

Cleanaway's Smart Shopper Kiosk will help you identify how you can buy less waste by making some simple and practical changes to your everyday shopping habits.

You can also jump on the pedal powered bike and see how much power you can generate - can you fire up all the lights?

With lots of fun activities and giveaways - there will be plenty to educate, inspire and entertain the family.