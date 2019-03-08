Horse trainer John Nikolic jailed for 23 years

CONVICTED Australian drug smuggler and disgraced horse trainer John Nikolic has copped a heavy jail sentence despite the revelation he is at risk of developing a devastating degenerative disease.

Cocaine and methamphetamines worth up to $30 million was found on his yacht Shenanigans when it was raided by Fiji customs authorities at Denarau Marina on June 22 last year.

Nikolic has been sentenced to 23 years' jail with a non-parole period of 18 years at a Fiji court on Friday.

He showed no emotion while being sentenced.

Nikolic has tested positive for the gene that leads to Huntington's disease, the Suva High Court heard on Friday morning .

Two of Nikolic's uncles also had the fatal disease and committed suicide after developing symptoms, and his mother Karen had recently been diagnosed with it, the court was told.

During the sentencing hearing, Wasu Pillay, for Nikolic, said his client had been tested for the Huntington's gene several years' ago and had been found to have it.

It was possible he could develop the disease in future years, Mr Pillay said.

But prosecutor Lee Burney called on Justice Daniel Goundar to send a strong message when he sentenced Nikolic, asking for at least 20 years' prison time.

John Nikolic arrives at the High court in Suva for his sentencing hearing. Picture Gary Ramage

Whether he was at risk of developing a terrible disease should not be considered in sentencing, because Nikolic committed his crimes after he had been tested and been found to carry the Huntington's gene, Mr Burney said.

Mr Nikolic could not ask the court to "have pity on me because I've got this (because) he knew he had it when he embarked on the journey", Mr Burney said.

"It's a contingent illness anyway. The medical evidence is he's only at risk of it."

Mr Burney said a message needed to be sent to other potential drug smugglers considering using Fiji as a transit hub for their criminal activities, and Nikolic had shown "not an ounce" of remorse throughout the trial for his crimes.

John Nikolic in Suva, Fiji. Picture Gary Ramage

Although the defence had argued Nikolic was a devoted Christian and "an honest man", his criminal actions and complete lack of remorse indicated otherwise, Mr Burney said.

Nikolic's parents, Karen and John, attended the High Court trial in Suva for the first time on Friday, leaving through a side court door and walking quickly through the court carpark to avoid media.

John Nikolic's parents John Snr and Karen arrive at the court. Picture: News Corp

Karen called the media "parasites" as she walked away.

Earlier, John sat with and embraced his mother in the courtroom, rubbing her back.

Nikolic's wife, Yvette, walked free from court on February 19 after being found not guilty of drug smuggling or possession, and weapons offences.

John Nikolic was accused of showing no remorse for his crimes. Picture Gary Ramage

The Department of Prosecutions has flagged it is considering appealing her acquittal.

Huntington's disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

It leads to the loss of body and brain function and is incurable.