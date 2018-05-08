Menu
JARRATT WANTS YOU: Would you ride in a car with this man? John Jarratt played serial killer Mick Taylor in Wolf Creek (above) before he starred in Gympie-filmed horror flick BOAR. Matt Nett
John Jarratt wants a ride in your Ute

Frances Klein
8th May 2018 12:31 PM

HOW does driving a home-grown Aussie celebrity to the premiere of Gympie-filmed horror movie BOAR sound?

Kinda creepy to some, no doubt, given that the celebrity is John Jarratt, best known for his leading role as serial killer Mick Taylor in outback horror flick Wolf Creek, who enticed his victims with a lift in his car.

But if this does not perturb you, and you are the owner of the grunt-iest, most bashed up and well-loved ute in the region, then this is the job for you.

John Jarratt next to his Ute in a scene from much-awaited horror-film BOAR. Universal Pictures

The Aussie actor has put the call out for a special kind of pig-hunting chauffeur to drive him to the Australian premiere of BOAR in Nambour later in the month.

"We need a pig shooter's truck, a grungy ute, a country's boys piece of paradise,” he pleaded to fans on BOAR'S official Facebook page yesterday.

And he does not want to spare any trimmings for his arrival.

"...with water bottles hanging off it, bull bars, chains, everything that rattles, big tyres and just full of country grunt.”

John Jarratt in BOAR. Craig Warhurst

MORE ON BOAR:

He wants to arrive in true gritty style to the premiere of his latest flick BOAR, the Chris Sun horror film about a 2.5m-high killer pig terrorising an outback town, shot exclusively in the Mary Valley, including at the former Kandanga Hotel before it was lost to fire .

Poster for new horror film, Boar. Contributed

Picked up by Universal Pictures, BOAR will premiere at the Majestic Cinemas in Nambour on May 19, which gives Jarratt only days to choose his pigged-up ride.

If you think you've got the perfect pick-up, upload an image of your hunting vehicle to the official BOAR Facebook page.

RELATED: Old Kandanga Hotel immortalised in Boar film

The winner will not only share his ride with the iconic actor, he will get a seat in the same row at the premiere, alongside other talent.

Director Chris Sun in the movie Boar Contributed

Jarratt will be choosing this Friday, so get your wheels on.

MORE: Hugh Sheridan puts Gympie on the map

