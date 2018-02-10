John finds the missing Gympie gold, wins high level support

GOLDEN HARVEST: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington talks mining and the environment with John Parsons, who showed her some of the gold he has recovered from leftover Gympie mullock.

GOLDEN HARVEST: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington talks mining and the environment with John Parsons, who showed her some of the gold he has recovered from leftover Gympie mullock. Arthur Gorrie

THE gold the Gympie miners missed is still making history at Kilkivan, where John Parsons is extracting it from what was once waste.

His local state MP, also Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, said she was excited that there was still gold in the leftovers of Gympie's origins.

Mr Parsons says his bacterial extraction process, still under continuing scientific development and observation, is on the cusp of revolutionising the gold mining industry, from exploration to site restoration, worldwide.

Mrs Frecklington called in to Mr Parsons' Prophet Gold Mine in Rossmore Rd on Thursday to share the excitement and offer her help in the next big task, going commercial.

Mr Parsons told her the process, which uses bacteria to concentrate gold biologically, had successfully been accelerated in experiments conducted at his mine by academics like University of Queensland professor Gordon Southam and the University of Adelaide's Dr Frank Reith.

GROWING GOLD: Kilkivan's Prophet Mine operator John Parsons, in site at Rossmore Road with Opposition leader and his local MP Deb Frecklington. Arthur Gorrie

Larger particles concentrated by bacterial action mean more of the gold is "gettable,” as Mr Parsons says, turning waste rock from a liability to an asset.

"In the tailings dam it's a liability, but as a resource of gold bearing rock, it is an asset,” he said.

And if the gold price follows Mr Parsons' expectations, the asset could be worth even more.

"Gold's about to double in price,” he said, exemplifying his mining company motto "In gold we trust.”

"We've got through the experimental stage,” he said.

Ms Frecklington said she would help Mr Parsons promote his process to industry.