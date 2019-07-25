Menu
Johanna Griggs has quit House Rules. Picture: Seven Network
TV

Johanna Griggs quits House Rules

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Jul 2019 11:48 AM

JOHANNA Griggs has quit as host of Channel 7's House Rules after seven seasons.

The TV personality made the announcement on Instagram last night.

"After a great deal of consideration, I recently sat down with the Network to ask to be allowed to step down as host of House Rules," Griggs wrote. "They have very graciously agreed for me to do that, which I'm incredibly appreciative of.

"As the show goes into preproduction for the next season, it's the perfect time to hand over the role to someone who will take the show into S8."

 

Hi @houseruleson7 fans. Thank you for your incredible, passionate support throughout Season 7, & congratulations to our Champions Pete and Courtney. 💕 I've got some news for you all. After a great deal of consideration, I recently sat down with the Network to ask to be allowed to step down as Host of House Rules. They have very graciously agreed for me to do that, which I'm incredibly appreciative of. As the show goes into preproduction for the next season, it's the perfect time to hand over the role to someone who will take the show into S8. Reality TV production has been an eye opener, they are such enormous beasts with so many people involved, and I've had a great time over the last 7 years steering the ship, getting to work with many of my favourite camera crews as we criss-crossed the country... & having a blast playing Dress ups & experimenting with different looks.... with two of my best friends in Rosie Trindall (Stylist Extraordinaire) & Lisa Soames (Hair and Make up guru). It was a seriously fun part of working on the show. As was collaborating with two great writers in Grant Osborn & Robert Adams along with numerous audio operators as we recorded the voice overs. Sometimes we giggled so much, it was hard to get the words out! I've worked with fantastic judges in Joe Snell, Drew Heath, Jamie Durie & Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen... & the beautiful & talented Wendy Moore right from the start of the show. She & design mentor Carolyn Burns McCrave helped make every series so much fun. (Go the Girl (staying) Power!!) But the best part always for me, has been getting to know the teams. We've laughed & cried together; they all trusted me very quickly & made my job incredibly easy which I'm so thankful & grateful for. My role as host of Better Homes and Gardens, which everyone knows I'm crazy about,  keeps me very busy. Hopefully now though, with a different work load, I'll be in a better position to take up one or two of the great opportunities that come my way, especially with 7 Sport, which is such a passion for me. But thank you for being such a fun audience to interact with. Now I'm returning to my holiday with my darling husband. Back soon, Johanna.:)

Griggs, who has been hosting the show since it debuted in 2013, thanked the many "fantastic judges" she's worked with on the reality show, including "Joe Snell, Drew Heath, Jamie Durie and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen … & the beautiful & talented Wendy Moore".

"But the best part always for me, has been getting to know the teams," she wrote. "We've laughed & cried together; they all trusted me very quickly & made my job incredibly easy which I'm so thankful & grateful for."

 

House Rules judges Jamie Durie, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Wendy Moore with host Johanna Griggs (second from left). Picture: Channel 7
Despite quitting House Rules, Griggs told fans she would continue to host Better Homes and Gardens and is keen to explore other presenting opportunities on Channel 7.

"Hopefully now though, with a different workload, I'll be in a better position to take up one or two of the great opportunities that come my way, especially with 7 Sport, which is such a passion for me," she wrote.

Season seven of House Rules finished on Tuesday night, with married dance partners Pete and Courtney beating out chippie brothers Tim and Mat to take home the $250,000 prize.

 

Pete and Courtney are this year’s House Rules champions.
Pete and Courtney are this year’s House Rules champions.

