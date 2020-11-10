Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Joel Fitzgibbon quits Labor frontbench

by Jade Gailberger
10th Nov 2020 9:47 AM

 

Opposition agriculture and resources spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon will quit Labor's shadow cabinet.

The member for the NSW federal seat of Hunter confirmed the decision on Tuesday morning after a caucus meeting.

Mr Fitzgibbon's move to the backbench comes after division over climate change and energy policies.

"This morning I went to see my mate, Anthony Albanese, and informed him that I was stepping down from the shadow cabinet, effective immediately," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"Anthony Albanese and Richard Marles generously paid tribute to my contribution, although, I reminded them that I'm not going anywhere."

He said after the significant 2019 election loss he decided to stick around for 18 months as the party rebuilt to make it "electorally competitive".

"I've been trying to put labour back into the Labor Party," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"Trying to take the Labor Party back to its traditional roots, back to the Labor Party I knew when I first became a member 36 years ago.

"I have been focusing on blue-collar workers, whether they be working in coalmining, coal generation, oil and gas, our manufacturing sectors, electricians and other tradespersons.

"The people who have traditionally voted for us in very large number, but somehow haven't been voting for us in large number over the course of possibly the last decade."

More to come

Originally published as Joel Fitzgibbon quits Labor frontbench

labor mp joel fitzgibbon politics shadow cabinet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        Premium Content Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        News A camping trip with his girlfriend landed a 35yo man in court when her father dobbed him in to police

        Child care centre developers take council to court

        Premium Content Child care centre developers take council to court

        News Planning staff at Gympie Regional Council said the proposed new child care centre...

        ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        Premium Content ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        News Gympie community leaders give their honest reaction to the outcome of the US...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites