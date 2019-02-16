Joe McClintock bring's Gympie 8-Ball to the world

8-BALL: Gympie's top 8-ball player Joe McClintock has achieved his first goal and is preparing to win at worlds at Blackpool, England, in June.

McClintock took on the players across the nation and secured a place on the Australian Junior Team which is a feat in itself. It was a tough road.

"I travelled to Launceston, Tasmania, for the national titles and I placed fourth in the singles,” he said.

"I was then selected in the Australian junior 8-ball team.”

Gympie 8-ball - Joe McClintock. Bec Singh

With 18 competitors it was narrowed down to the top 5 who would secure a spot.

"I ended up placing fourth and played Kyle Thompson in the semi-final and I lost 4-1,” he said.

"It was tough but it took a while for it to sink in that I had actually made it.”

Despite the difference in the table lengths in Australia compared to England, McClintock has doubled is amount of training.

"They play on 6 foot tables (1.8meters) and we only have 7 foot tables (2.1meters) in Gympie,” he said.

"I should adjust pretty quickly. I will need to adjust my white ball to a foot shorter.

"I am training about five times a week now.”

There are still areas that McClintock said need improvement and which will need to be spot on before June.

"I need to improve everywhere and do everything right,” he said.

"My cue ball control, breaking, stance, hand and swing arm, basically everything.

"Cue ball control is getting the white ball in the right spot, making sure my back arm is right and make sure my hands are in the right position.”

McClintock's family is fundraising for him and for anyone interested in donating contact Vicki on 0447 071 362 or Typhoon Cues on 0413 404 875.