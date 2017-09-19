30°
Jobs still ahead at Teebar solar farm

Though delayed, the project at Teebar is still expected to bring jobs to the Gympie Region.
Though delayed, the project at Teebar is still expected to bring jobs to the Gympie Region.

THE Teebar clean energy project west of Tiaro has been delayed, but it is definitely going ahead and will bring jobs to the Gympie and Fraser Coast regions.

Director Greg McGarvie said the project was waiting on an operational works permit from the Fraser Coast Council, but it was expected that between 60 to 80 people would be hired to work at the solar farm later this year.

Mr McGarvie said that it was likely the project would be connected and putting electricity into the grid by June next year.

He said the project was working closely with the council to get the next step under way.

"The council has been trying to help out,” Mr McGarvie said.

He said the first stage of the project was worth $80 million.

When the project was finished it would have about 212,000 solar panels covering 96 hectares.

The solar panels will generate enough electricity to power between 10,000 and 15,000 houses.

