JOBS DRIVE: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders encourages job-seekers to consider applying for roles at Maryborough Correctional Centre. Valerie Horton
JOBS: Roles up for grabs as prisons push begins

Christian Berechree
by
11th Aug 2019 5:28 PM
MARYBOROUGH job-seekers have a unique opportunity to find work as a major recruitment drive begins in Queensland's prisons.

The new State Government campaign targeting regional Queenslanders aims to recruit more than 700 people this financial year.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said successful candidates at the Maryborough Correctional Centre would be paid while they did a 10-week training course to teach them the skills necessary to work at the front line of public safety.

"Queensland Corrective Services is a job-creating powerhouse for regional Queensland," Mr Saunders said.

"The Palaszczuk Government has already created more than 200,000 jobs across Queensland since we were elected and this recruitment drive shows we aren't finished yet.

"Many of the jobs are in custodial corrections, where there is a high need for recruits with a wide range of life skills and backgrounds.

"This recruitment drive will be a major win for job seekers in Maryborough and builds on the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to creating jobs across our State.

"The most important attribute we are looking for are people who are committed to keeping the community safe."

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said good communication skills were vital to be a successful custodial corrections officer, as was the desire to change people's lives for the better.

"This big recruitment drive is a great opportunity for regional Queenslanders to secure permanent, full-time, secure work in an agency that offers many rewarding career paths."

"I'd encourage anyone looking for an interesting role where they can make a real difference to the lives of all Queenslanders by reducing crime to visit corrections.qld.gov.au."

bruce saunders fcjobs maryborough correctional centre queensland prisons
Fraser Coast Chronicle

