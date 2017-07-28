Jobs on offer at new-look Gympie supermarket

GYMPIE Coles will create nine new jobs when it unveils its refurbished supermarket next week.

The renovation features an expanded fresh produce department which has doubled in size, and enhanced grocery aisles, including an expansion of the international range.

While some existing team members will move to the stores' growing Click&Collect service, the nine new team members will fill positions in the service and grocery departments, as well as night fill.

To thank locals for their continued support, the store's relaunch will feature a raffle fundraiser for One Mile State School with a $500 Coles gift card up for grabs, product sampling by Queensland suppliers, and free fresh fruit and balloons for customers.

Gympie store manager Kim Todd said the team was excited to dress up in bright red for the store's relaunch and pleased to help One Mile State School rebuild after an arson attack destroyed three classrooms.

"In addition to the raffle on Wednesday, we have organised to supply the school with barbeque goods for a thank you barbeque for all the fire fighters and people involved in the clean-up,” said Kim.

"A few of our team members have kids who go to the school and it's important to us to offer support where we can.”