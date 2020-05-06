Jobs lost as building company closes Coast branch

Construction industry supplier James Hardie is closing down its Cooroy plant.

Construction industry supplier James Hardie is closing down its Cooroy plant.

JOBS will be lost as global building products giant James Hardie Industries prepares to close its Cooroy branch.

The closure of the formwork plant is one of a string of announcements made by the global company this week via an ASX announcement.

It is one of three shuttered plants, including Penrose in Alabama and Summerville in South Carolina, causing about 375 job losses.

The Cooroy branch is expected to close in the coming months.

"These decisions are always extremely difficult," CEO Dr Jack Truong said.

"Our leadership team took this action with considerable thoughtfulness, with the strategic objective of preserving and enhancing the global organisation's competitiveness over the long term."

James Hardie Systems purchased the former Ritek business at Cooroy in March 2017, when it employed 120 people.

On Tuesday the company announced a trimming of its full-year profit forecast for 2019-20, from $US350 million to $370 million down to $US350 million to $355 million.

The company will make quarterly contributions to its Asbestos Injuries Compensation Fund, which was set up in 2007 to compensate people for asbestos-related diseases, rather than a lump-sum payment in July.

James Hardie's reputation took a big hit after thousands of claims were made from people exposed to asbestos fibres in some of its products, which were taken off the market in the late 1980s.

The company will also cut capital spending for the next financial year by a third and have a hiring freeze.

"James Hardie employees have been incredibly dedicated and resilient during this very challenging time," Dr Truong said.

"I want to express my gratitude to our team members and their families for their tireless commitment to the safety of themselves and one another.

"I am confident we will emerge from this crisis a stronger company."