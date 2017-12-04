JOBS LIST: 13 Jobs in Gympie right now

JOBS: 13 jobs you can apply for in Gympie right now

1 Sales Assistant

Casual Work

Sales assistant needed for a busy furniture store located in Gympie.

This locally owned and operated business has been servicing Gympie and the Cooloola Region for over 28 years.

The successful canddiate will be responsible for excellent customer service and sales.

Three years experience in retail or sales, customer experience work and weekend availabilities highly favoured.

APPLY: To apply for this position, and to find more information. Click here.

2: Delivery Driver

Casual Work

A delivery driver is also needed for an immediate start at this busy furniture store as well.

The successful candidate will be responsible for excellent customer service and deliveries of furniture products to customers.

Role offers approximately 38 hours per week on a casual basis, with the occasional weekend shift required.

Applicant needs a current HC license, customer service experience and be phyiscally fit enough for some heavy lifting.

APPLY: To apply for this position, and to find more information, click here.

3 Parcel Delivery Person

Full-Time Work

Immediate start required for a dedicated, physically fit parcel delivery person.

ABN and manual license required for this position, which guarantees three years of work from Monday-Friday.

Hours and dependent on the applicant's ability to deliber at a good pace.

Per parcel rate and sorting fee increased after proven ability.

All parcels received for that day must be delivered that day.

Vehicle is supplied however you must have your own vehicle to get to and from work.

APPLY: For more information, including on how to apply, click here.

4: Labourers Required

Casual Work

Two labourers are required for work at a Pine Rounding plant in Gympie.

Applicants must be both fit and reliable, with loader experience looked upon favourably.

APPLY: To apply for this position, send resume and cover letter to marian@wadesawmill.com.au

5 Baker / Pastry Cook

Full-Time Position

Work available in a busy bakery in Rainbow Beach.

Needing a team member who is able to multi-task effectively.

Qualified or experienced applicants need only apply for the production bread, pies, cakes and slices.

Above award wages for the right applicant.

Must be able to relocate.

APPLY: To apply for this position, click here.

6: Travel Sales Consultant - Flight Centre Gympie

A perfect fit for any applicant with a serious case of wanderlust, Flight Centre Gympie is seeking a full-time travel sales consultant.

The role entails helping customers to plan, book and coordinate their next amazing travel experience.

Building customer relationships and satisfaction will be critical to success in the role.

Resilient, driven and well-travelled applicants need only apply.

APPLY: To apply for this position, including more info on the job itself, click here.

7: Expressions of Interest - Hospitality All-Rounders

Multiple hospitality positions have arisen, including bar staff, food and beverage attendants, cooks, wait-staff and baristas.

Successful applicant will hold current RSA or willingness to obtain.

Experience in customer service highly desirable.

APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

8: Carpenters Needed

Full-Time Position

Experienced carpenters are required for work in Gympie, with a busy local builder who has a dominant market presence within the industry.

Project requires carpenters who have experience with external cladding, exterior joinery and interior fit-out work.

APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

9: Swim School Coordinator

Belgravia Leisure and the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre are on the hunt for a new Swim School Coordinator.

Responsible for the management and operation of the swim school and it's related services, the applicant will need outstanding passion for swimming and a flair for working with children and parents.

Essential criteria includes AUSTSWIM certificate and previous swim school or leisure supervisor experience.

CPR qualifications are essential too.

APPLY: For plenty more information and how to apply, please click here.

10: Security Officer

Part-Time Work

A security guard is required for hotel security work on Friday and Saturday nights.

Relevant qualifications necessary.

Appply: To apply for this job, please click here.

11: Meat Processing Team Members

Nolan Meats, one of the region's biggest employers, is looking for keen, motivated team members with a desire to learn to join their meat processing teams. No experience necessary.

Successful applicants will be physically fit, dedicated to working safely, have initiative and reliable transport.

Interested applicants are requested to come to site and complete an employment application form and provide their resume and cover letter to:

The People Team

Employment Enquiries Window

Nolan Meats Pty Ltd, 171 East Deep Creek

Gympie, Qld, 4570

12: Tilt Tray Driver

Trio Automotive Group operate the local RSPCA CSP in Gympie and Cooloola and are currently seeking an enthusiastic casual RACQ operator.

The successful candidate would be passionate about customer service and have a strong work ethic. Weekend and night shift availability is a must too.

Experience with attending smashes, towing smashes and tilt tray operation for at least a year is also needed. As is tow authority license.

APPLY: To apply for this job, please click here.

13: Enthusiastic Experienced Milker

Seeking a full-time casual milker, with experience and enthusiasm.

This is a long-term position, and looking for someone that enjoys working with cows.

Successful applicant will be working to a fortnightly roster, averaging 60-70 hours per fortnight.

APPLY: For more information on this role, including on how to apply, please click here.