JOBS LIST: 10 Jobs in Gympie right now

Plenty of jobs around town, including for those who are looking to start a new career

Plenty of jobs around town, including for those who are looking to start a new career Rob Williams

1: Mystery Shopper / Casual Work

A fantastic way to earn a spare bit of pocket money, this is a position for a mystery shopper in the Gympie area.

Good attention to detail and drivers license is a must, as is access to the internet.

Apply: To apply for this job, email your name and contact number to cindy@mysteryshopping.com.au with the word 'Gympie' included in the email's subject line.

2: Piggery Hand / Part-Time Work

Opening to fill a vacant position in piggery.

Looking for positive, working individuals for this job.

The position will involve sorting and marking finishing pigs and helping other areas when needed.

Position starting at part-time thought if going well, full-time opportunities exist.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click this link

3: Qualified Chef, Gympie RSL Club / Casual Work

The Gympie RSL Club is looking for a qualified and creative chef to join their team.

Working in a positive and productive environment, they offer long term and stable employment opportunities for ambitious and committed applicants.

Trade qualifications in commercial cookery a must, as is a strong working knowledge of workplace health and safety, food safety, stock rotation and individual sections.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click this link

4: Trainee Draftsman / Full-Time Work

A role with a principal engineering champion for the Gympie Region Countrywide Metals PTY Ltd.

Main duties will include assisting with drafting workshop fabrication drawings using AutoCAD 2016 or similar.

Assisting with producing 3D models for quotations.

Possessing AutoCad is a must, as are strong communication skills and sharp attention to detail.

Role suitable for those looking to attaining professional qualification.

APPLY: To apply for this role, email your resume to hrm@cwmpl.com.au

5: Harvest Operators / Full-Time Work

Sunchip Group is looking for experienced forestry operators in forwarder operations to join their team in Gympie.

The successful applicants will be self-motivated and enthusiastic.

Permanent positions available for the successful candidate.

For information on the company, head to www.sunchipgroup.com.au

APPLY: To apply for this position, send applications and resumes to info@sunchipgroup.com.au

6: Construction Traineeship Position / Full-Time Work

SkillCentred Queensland is a small not-for-profit operating across Queensland.

They currently have multiple traineeships positions available for individuals wanting to gain experience in construction, with no experience required.

These full-time traineeships will be 38 hours a week for 24 weeks, and the trainee will gain a Cert 1 in Construction including white card.

APPLY: To apply for this position, forward your resume and cover letter here.

7: Excavator Operator / Casual Work

Australian Civil and Drainage is looking for a suitably qualified Excavator Operator with a high respect for safety standards and quality assured works in the Gympie area.

Excavator ticket for up to 30T machines, experience with various attachments, white card and drivers license a must.

Grader experience and other safety attainments would also be looked on favourably.

APPLY: To apply for this position, please forward your resume to admin@australiancivilanddrainage.com.au

8: HR Truck Driver / Casual Work

Position with Cooloola Custom Stockfeed for HR Truck Driver.

Must have truck experience and be able to use a Road Ranger box.

Hours are approximately 7am to when loads are finished.

When there is no load, the applicant will be working in the mill doing cleaning, bagging of stock feed and helping where needed, plenty of hours per week.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click here.

9: School Bus Driver / Part-Time Work

School Bus Driver for Pomona-based school run. Two-hour shifts in the morning and afternoon

Five days a week work, with an immediate start required. MR license and Qld Driver Authority required.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click here.

10: Butcher/Knifehand required / Casual Work

Butcher and knifehand required for a small, busy family-owned store in Gympie.

Full-Time or causal position available for the right candidates.

APPLY: To apply for this position, click here.