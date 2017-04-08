Jobs, jobs, jobs: 15 vacancies available in Gympie right now

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are just a few of the employment opportunities going in Gympie at the moment.

1: Travel Sales Consultant - Flight Centre in Gympie

Full Time Work: Flight Centre is on the lookout for a customer service and sales extraordinaire to help research, plan and sell customers their dream holiday. Applicants must be an experienced traveller and be able to work on a flexible seven-day week. APPLY: Applications must be sent through flightcentre. com.au/careers

2: Pharmacist Manager - Malouf Pharmacies, Southside

Full Time Work: Malouf Pharmacies are looking for an experienced pharmacy manager to join their Southside store. Applicants must have previous managerial experience. APPLY: Please phone HR manager Judy Hodgson on 0417778303.

3: Construction traineeship - Gympie

Full Time Work: Limited positions with SkillCentred Queensland, who provide industry training and employment assistance. Multiple traineeship programs available for those wanting to gain experience in construction. 24 week contract, $10- $14.99 / hour. APPLY: contact Anne-Maree Walsh on 0419636868 for more information.

4: Customer Service Offer - Gympie Heritage Bank Branch

Part-time Work: This role will have you working in the front of Gympie's retail branch for 33.25 hours/fortnight, where you'll be providing the best in customer service for Heritage's clients. APPLY: For more information head to heritage.com.au/careers/

5: Heavy Vehicle Mechanic - Barry Collins Transport

Casual Work: Requiring a Heavy Vehicle Mechanic to work 15-30 hours per week. Experience with prime movers and trailers a must. MC license will be seen favourably. APPLY: Send resumes to barrycollinstransport @gmail.com

6: Qualified Tyre Fitter

Full Time Work: Tyre fitter required for immediate start. Duties will include fitment of car, truck or tractor tyres. Will also be required for general workshop duties. APPLY: Call John Fitzgerald on 54825817.

7: Book Keeper and Sales Assistant

Full Time Work: Office administration and sales work for relocatable home and cabin manufacturer. Seeking applicant with some book keeping and accounting experience. APPLY: Send cover letter and CV to ben@assetcabins.com.au

8: Pharmacist

Full Time Work: An exciting opportunity to join a growing team in Gympie. APPLY: For information on how to apply, contact TPC Talent on 0404397352.

9: Caretaker (Live-in Role)

Contract/Temp Work: With this role you'll be living permanently in a residence on site at a recreation camp in Boulder Creek.

Primary Tasks will be care of grounds and camp buildings. Home features three bedrooms and two living areas. Blue Card a must. APPLY: email resumes to manager@maranatha- camp.com

10: Merchandiser

Casual Work: Offer exists for an experienced merchandiser, with the goal of promoting and expanding the use of particular products in the Gympie region.

Previous experience and driver's licence essential. APPLY: For more information, contact Saleslink Group on 33404333.

11: Spare Parts and Accessories Manager - Gympie Motorcycles

Full Time Work: Family owned and operated, Gympie Motorcycles are looking for an experienced parts and accessories salesperson.

Key attributes for this position include a broad knowledge of motorcycle parts and a passion for excellent customer service. APPLY: For more information, call 54804199

12: Casual Truck Driver

Casual Work: Trio Automotive Group operate the local RACQ CSP and are currently seeking an enthusiastic casual truck driver. MR Tow Licence essential. APPLY: Send resumes and cover letter to lauren@tagq.com.au

13: Automotive Vehicle Spray Painter/Refinisher

Full Time Work: Applicant must posses trade certification for the job. Work with a dedicated and passionate team in Gympie. APPLY: Call 0429970151.

14: Junior Sales Assistant

Full Time Work: Gympie 4WD Spares is a family owned business looking for a junior sales assistant to start immediately. APPLY: Call Brandy and Ben on 54823900.

15: Leadership Role, Superior Wood

Full Time Work: Looking to fill leadership position, experience in manufacturing and minimum Year 12 certification a must. APPLY: Send email to iswinbourne@superior wood.com.au