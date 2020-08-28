Menu
Solar farm generic
JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

Meg Gannon
28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
MORE than 3000 jobs in construction will become available in the Darling Downs every year for ten years if a Renewable Energy Zone goes ahead.

The State Government's announcement of a $145 million investment into a Renewable Energy Zone in the region was greeted with excitement by Solar Citizens, who said the move would unlock a goldmine of jobs.

"Investments like this set Queensland up to realise our incredible solar and wind potential and become a clean energy superpower," Solar Citizens' National Director Ellen Roberts said.

"Turbocharging Queensland's clean energy industry will flood the market with cheaper energy and make it more competitive to kickstart new minerals processing and manufacturing industries.

"We have some of the world's best solar resources, and great wind too. We can be using these resources to power steel manufacturing, renewable hydrogen production and battery manufacturing facilities.

"Queensland's large-scale clean energy industry has been hamstrung by a need for more transmission infrastructure, so this announcement is just what the doctor ordered."

Across Queensland, up to 13,400 ongoing clean energy jobs will be created and 21,000 construction jobs every year for ten years.

3255 construction jobs every year for 10 years will be created in the Darling Downs if the Renewable Energy Zones are developed.

"Making the most of our renewable energy potential would power tens of thousands of construction jobs across regional Queensland and unlock billions worth of investment," Ms Roberts said.

"We've seen the Queensland Government make a smart investment to grow a thriving clean energy industry.

"Now it's time for the Federal Government to come to the table like they've done in NSW to build Renewable Energy Zones."

darling downs renewable energy zone

