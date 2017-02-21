Jobs from Rattler funding says delighted Mayor

"YES,” a revitalised Mary Valley Rattler will run to Amamoor, mayor Mick Curran said.

"Yes” there will be plenty of jobs in it, about 29 for the Rattler and a total of 55 across the region.

"Yes” the money is there, including more than $4million of ratepayers' funds already allocated ($250,000 for operational start-up and $3.8m in capital funds).

But "sort of” seems to be the answer on the service being up and running, as previously hoped, by the end of the year.

"The intention that the track will be finalised before the end of the year,” Cr Mick Curran said.

Money already allocated would combine with a newly approved $4.7 million state government grant.

And that gets the whole thing across the financial line, he said.

"The Rattler requires $10.8m capital, which we now have,” he said.

Of that, $3.8m will be from the Economic Development levy of $65 for each ratepayer, announced in last year's council budget.

Gympie MP and Rattler board member Tony Perrett was less convinced, but just as keen.

He welcomed the $4.7m for restoring the railway, but said he was concerned that its approval was only "preliminary”.

"This is great news for the Gympie region and (Rattler) supporters, especially the many volunteers,” he said.

"The previous LNP government had already budgeted $2m for track and line restoration work, with another $600,000 to upgrade rolling stock.

"It is now up to the Rattler Railway Company to meet and exceed income projections.

"However, I am concerned that the funds are condition- al on confirmation of owner- ship of rail infrastructure and (on meeting) the Works for Queensland guidelines.

"To meet those guidelines, the project has to be completed by November 30.