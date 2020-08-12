Menu
Work continues at the site of the new Traveston
Work continues at the site of the new Traveston "mega servo" Photo: Frances Klein
Jobs coming soon as Maccas looks to open at $14m mega servo

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
MCDONALD’S has confirmed a new restaurant at the $14.4 million Traveston “mega servo” is due to get off the ground in the “coming months”.

Servo builder Hutchinson Builders previously said the project was expected to be completed by mid-September, if not sooner.

READ MORE: New McDonalds coming to Gympie at $14.4m development

In May contracts administrator Will Lockwood said the service centre would have its own McDonald’s restaurant plus two other yet-to-be-named food outlets, two children’s playgrounds and full truck stop amenities to cater for long haul drivers.

McDonald’s Gympie licensee Craig Manley said the Traveston restaurant would open its doors before the year was out.

“We’re excited to announce the Traveston restaurant is due to break ground in the coming months,” Mr Manley said.

“We’re currently working through the plans and are looking to open later in the year.”

An advertisement placed recently in the Gympie Jobs Offered Facebook group said McDonald’s were seeking expressions of interest for the existing River Rd store and the Traveston store.

The advertisement said the Traveston application portal would be opening soon.

You can apply for jobs at McDonalds through https://apply.mcdonalds.com.au.

