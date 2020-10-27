Jobs boost as region gives nod to 23rd solar farm project

THE Western Downs is on track to becoming one of Australia's largest producers of renewable energy after Elecseed got the go-ahead to build a 200 hectare solar farm at Kumbarilla.

It is the 23rd solar farm approved by the Western Downs Regional Council in the past five years, to a total value of $4 billion.

It is expected to generate 144 jobs during construction.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said new energy infrastructure was key to the region's economic growth.

"Energy is one of our four economic pillars, contributing to our overall gross regional product of $4.7 billion and our strong, diverse economy," he said.

"We are seeing more and more renewable energy projects coming online, which is a huge vote of confidence in our region."

"We have the right climate, landscape, connectivity, infrastructure and skilled workforce to support renewable energy projects, and it is fantastic to see another renewable energy project given the green light," Cr McVeigh said.

Current renewable energy projects in the region include the Coopers Gap Wind Farm and the approved wind farms at Dulacca and Wambo.

"Vena Energy has also started construction on Queensland's largest grid-scale battery, which again solidifies the continued investment in our region and its attractiveness for large-scale renewable energy projects," Cr McVeigh said.

