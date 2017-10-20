18 jobs available in Gympie right now

Looking for a change or a new career? Here are some options in Gympie right now

Looking for a change or a new career? Here are some options in Gympie right now Jacob Carson

1: Farmhand and Hay Deliveries

Full-time work, includes room, food and wage

Role is for a farmhand assisting with general cattle work, horse handling and loading/unloading of hay.

Food, room and board is provided plus an hourly wage for hours worked.

Applicant must possess A Class license to drive for hay deliveries.

APPLY: For more info, head here

2: Maintenance Fitter

Vacancy for a qualified and experienced maintenance fitter at Oz-Tac Engineering.

Applicant will be flexible and able to undertake overtime work.

This is a role that offers the chance to develop troubleshooting and diagnostic skills on a range of automated production machinery.

APPLY: For details and application link, head here

3: Retail Assistant / Lowes

Lowes Gympie is currently looking for a casual retail assistant.

Previous experience in retail and hospitality is highly desired.

The successful applicant will be able work weekdays, weekends and late night trading.

APPLY: For details, head to lowes.com.au/careers.aspx

4: Mechanic

A full-time qualified mechanic position is available at Rent 2 Own Cars in Gympie.

Pay is above award rates and depends on applicant's ability.

Driver's license required as is high level of knowledge and ability to work on cars.

APPLY: For details on how to apply, please contact Rent 2 Own Cars Wide Bay at 0402 417 964.

5: Hospitality all rounders

U2E is currently on the hunt for hospitality all rounders in Gympie. Multiple positions including bar staff, food and beverage attendants, cooks, wait-staff and barista jobs are available.

Successful applicants will have or will be able to attain RSA and food safety certificate.

APPLY: Head here to apply

6: Ranger - Gympie Regional Council

For this position, Gympie council requires a candidate for a six-month fixed term contract with prior experience working in a law enforcement capacity.

As a ranger, you'll be responsible for investigating and actioning customer enquiries for services relating to domestic animal complaints, overgrown allotments, abandoned vehicles and other non-compliance matters.

APPLY: To apply for this job, email ian.wolff@gympie.qld.gov.au

7: Caretaker

Perfect for the semi-retired or pensioners, this role includes checking on pigs well-being at a piggery in the South Burnett.

This includes weekends, but only in the mornings and afternoons.

No experience necessary, but a love of animals preferred.

APPLY: To apply, click here.

8: Planogram Merchandisers

Brand Influence Group (BIG) is an industry leading marketing organisation looking for a new merchandiser in Gympie.

Responsibilities include building and maintaining planograms in stores, building displays, negotiating promotional space in-store and reporting product insights back to BIG.

Applicant needs drivers license and own reliable vehicle.

Experience in retail or supermarket environment also desired.

APPLY: Head here to apply for this job.

9: Cleaner

Wesley Mission Queensland has a fantastic opportunity for an experienced cleaner to join the team on a casual basis with the aim of moving to permanent or part-time.

Role involves providing cleaning services to a variety of clients in their own homes.

Successful applicants can work to a pre-determined schedule, with own car. Fuel provisions will be provided.

APPLY: To apply, submit application online at www.wmq.org.au

10: Band Mentor

Working with talented youth at the Australian Institute of Country Music, this role would see musical maestros educating and teaching students to fully realise their artistic goals.

AICM is looking a community-minded person who has a minimum of five years' experience as part of a band and has the ability to quickly obtain a Blue Card.

APPLY: To apply for this position, send CV and cover letter to secretary@aicm.org.au

11: Parcel Delivery Person

Deliveries are around the lower industrial and residential area at Southside.

Monday to Friday hours depend on capability of applicant.

Must have reliable transport to depot, but vehicle will be supplied during shift.

Manual driver's licence also required, ABN as well.

APPLY: Head here to apply for this job.

12: Front of House - Johnny Dees

Front of House Position Available

Experienced preferred. Must be self motivated with exceptional customer service.

6-12 hrs/ week, with the possibility of more hours to the right person.

Must have RSA. Immediate start required. Bring your resume in and ask for Leon.

13: Concrete Batching Plant Operator

Position involves 5-6 days per week with plenty of opportunity to earn overtime.

Variable early morning start times according to orders.

Long term career position.

APPLY: Experience operators should apply by phoning 5483 1300 during business hours.

14: Administration Assistant

An opportunity for a part-time Administrative Assistant at Dixon Homes has opened up.

Applicant will have excellent customer service and computer skills, as well as being able to work in a team environment and independently.

APPLY: To apply for this job, send your application to jobs@dixonhomes.com.au

15: Tractor Sales Consultant

A tractor salesperson is required for the expanding Massey Ferguson and Iseki dealership in Gympie.

This is a field and office sales role, creating long standing relationships with customers.

Proven sales experience required, as are excellent oral and written communication skills.

APPLY: Click here to apply for this job.

16: Company Truck Driver

Countrywide Metals is a major steel supply business in Gympie looking for a new truck driver.

Role covers a wide range of delivery areas across South-East and Central Queensland.

Unrestricted HC and forklift license a must and prior experience a must for this role.

APPLY: Click here to apply for this job.

17: Dispatch Coordinator

Countrywide Metals is also looking for a despatch coordinator to work Monday-Friday at their Gympie location.

Efficient delivery of logistics is the name of the game.

Previous experience in coordination, a forklift license and experience with Microsoft Office is also required.

APPLY: Click here to apply for this job.

18: Inventory Control Assistant

This role would suit a focused individual who is ready to roll up their sleeves and show their skills and knowledge in basic stock and inventory controls.

This is a casual position, approximately four hours per week.

APPLY: Click here to apply for this job.