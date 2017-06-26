Youth jobs harder to get in Wide Bay

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson and Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey at the new Knauf plasterboard factory to announce $4m of road upgrades planned for the Port of Bundaberg.

THE LNP state opposition says Labor is conning voters with its jobs strategy as youth unemployment in Wide Bay spikes.

They claim Wide Bay lost 800 jobs last year and youth unemployment in the region now sits at 24% after a 4.4% rise.

Liberal National Party shadow treasurer Scott Emerson said Wide Bay's youth unemployment rate was a disgrace.

"It's scary when you think one in four young people in Wide Bay want a job but can't get one," he said.

"Queensland is leading the nation for all the wrong reasons under Labor, with youth jobs disappearing from 13 out of 19 regions in Queensland last year, while a total of 11,200 youth jobs disappeared from the state in the last 12 months.

"These facts irrefutably show Labor's 'jobs budget' is nothing more than a con job."

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the youth unemployment rate had risen in Wide Bay but only by 0.1%, not 4.4%.

"During the Newman Government youth in Wide Bay lost 2280 jobs," Ms Donaldson said.

"Wide Bay's youth unemployment rate rose by 2.6 percentage points during the Newman Government.

"The 12-month average unemployment rate for the Wide Bay region has fallen since the last election to 9% in March 2017, a fall of 1.1 percentage points.

"That's with an increased participation rate of 3%."