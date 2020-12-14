JOBS: 7 strong Gympie businesses that need workers

POSITIONS VACANT: These iconic Gympie companies and more are hiring in Gympie now.

THE following iconic businesses of the Gympie region that are responsible for the joint employment of thousands of people are all hiring now:

LAMINEX GYMPIE:

– Condition monitoring technician

WE CURRENTLY have a vacancy for a condition monitoring technician based across both of our Gympie sites.

You will play an important role in ensuring condition of all the equipment is captured and reported.

Recommendations through prepared reports will drive decision making to achieve the planned maintenance targets.

APPLY HERE

Gympie Laminex plant.

NOLAN MEATS:

– Drivers

A POSITION exists within our transport team for a highly motivated and dedicated Gympie based driver with a HR or HC licence. The role of our delivery drivers is to deliver to our customers from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.

APPLY HERE

– Distribution team members

WE ARE seeking team members for our distribution team. Duties include storage and logistics, reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products.

APPLY HERE

More jobs at NOLAN MEATS HERE

Nolan Meats director Terry Nolan gives a guided tour of the processing facility.

GYMPIE REGIONAL COUNCIL:

GYMPIE council is currently seeking to fill the following positions within its executive and senior leadership structure:

– Director of Corporate and Finance Services

– Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services

– Director Community Sustainability

– Executive Manager Asset Facilities

– Manager HR and Change Management

– Manager Water and Waste Water

These recruitments are being managed by McArthurs. For further information, and to request an information and application package: CLICK HERE.

NESTLE GYMPIE:

– Production planner/operational buyer

WE HAVE a fantastic development opportunity based at our Gympie coffee factory for a factory planner/operational buyer.

The main purposes of this dual role is to develop feasible/realistic Master Production Schedule and Detailed Production Schedules for finished and semi-finished goods for the Oceania market.

For defined suppliers, manage all transactional process and documents to ensure adequate and timely supply of materials to support manufacturing operations.

APPLY HERE

Gympie Nestle factory

ALDI GYMPIE:

– Gympie Retail Assistant

This position is 15 hours per week, with shifts starting as early as 6am and finishing as late as 10pm.

You will be responsible for ensuring shelves are fully stocked with products, cleaning and maintaining store standards, operating manual pallet moving equipment and more.

APPLY HERE

The Gympie Aldi supermarket

GYMPIE RADIOLOGY

– Medical Receptionist

AN EXCITING opportunity exists to work in Gympie Radiology, one of the largest radiology providers throughout the Gympie, Mary Valley and Wide Bay region.

You must be well presented and communicate well with patients, staff & referrers and have excellent time management skills and an ability to work in a large team.

Will consider full time or permanent/part time applications.

APPLY HERE

– Radiologist (general/ interventional)

WE ARE looking for a dynamic, personable and accredited (RANZCR/FRANZCR) Diagnostic Radiologist to join our growing team in an Area of Need (DWS).

We are an independent, locally owned clinic offering a complete range of imaging services including MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, Digital Breast Tomography, BMD, Fluoroscopy, Dental Imaging and X-ray, with a broad range of interventional services including Radiofrequency Ablation.

APPLY HERE

CORBET JOHNS BUILDERS, GYMPIE

– Construction estimator

IF YOU are looking to be a part of something unique and willing to work outside of the ‘norm’ this may just be the job for you.

You must have extensive experience as a construction estimator.

It is essential that you are experienced with all common electronic software programs and can easily learn new software systems

APPLY HERE

Jacaranda Family Dental owners Sam and Adam Bradshaw.

JACARANDA FAMILY DENTAL:

– Dental Hygienist/OHT

WE HAVE an amazing FT opportunity (38 hours over four days) for a fantastic hygienist or OHT to join our family owned and operated practice and we’re excited to hear from you.

Our practice is based in the beautiful community that is Gympie, in Queensland. We treat all

ages and our patients are among the loveliest people you’ll ever treat.

APPLY HERE

BROWN MACAULAY & WARREN ACCOUNTANTS, GYMPIE:

– Client Services Manager (tax and accounting)

THE role of the client services manager is to support the professional team through the efficient and professional operation of all client administration tasks.

The CSM position is a pivotal role requiring attention to detail, teamwork, client focus, confidentiality, excellent personal presentation and interpersonal skills and an appreciation of the entrepreneurial spirit and the business community.

APPLY HERE