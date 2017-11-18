JOBS: 18 Jobs in Gympie right now

JOBS JOBS JOBS: From mechanics to merchandisers, here are this week's Gympie jobs.

1: Chef

Casual work

The Mary Valley Rattler Cafe in Gympie is opening soon, providing an exciting opportunity for enthusiastic and dedicated chef.

Successful candidates will manage delivery of services that will surpass guests expectations.

A minimum of Cert 3 in cookery required, as is proven experience in a kitchen.

APPLY: To apply for this job, please head here.

2: Service Staff

Casual work

Similarly, the Valley Rattler Cafe is also looking for service staff for when it opens.

The key purposes of this role are to provide high- quality service to meet customers and clientele needs.

The job would suit a candidate with love for challenging and exciting work.

APPLY: To apply for this job, please head here.

3: Assistant Manager - Hungry Jacks

Full-Time Work

Reporting to the Restaurant Manager, you will play a key role in all restaurant operations.

Retail or hospitality experience preferable.

APPLY: To apply for this job, head here.

4: Live-in Au Pair

Looking for an immediate start.

Family is looking for somebody to provide another set of hands whilst they run their farming business.

Full separate accommodation, meals and use of vehicle are provided as well as $200-$250 per week.

APPLY: To apply for this position, head to here.

5: Company Truck Driver

Full-Time Work

Countrywide Metals Pty Ltd is looking for a new truck driver based in Gympie.

Successful applicant will be fit, with unrestricted HC or MC license and valid forklift license.

APPLY: For more information, including on how to apply, click here.

6: Merchandiser

Currently seeking professional merchandisers to join the national team, representing the Gympie area.

Job involves pre-selling promotions, point of sale placement and planogram implementation.

Self-assured, tech savvy applicants need apply.

APPLY: For more information, head here.

7: Farmhand

A full-time position exists for an enthusiastic and motivated individual to assist with feeding calves and yard work.

Second-year visa eligible.

Applicants must be willing to stay three months, with driver licence essential.

Previous farm hand experience preferred.

APPLY: For the link to apply, head here.

8: Meat Processing Team Members

Nolan Meats, one of the largest employers in the Gympie Region, and seeking keen motivated team members to join their meat processing teams.

With no experience necessary, the successful applicant will be physically fit and dedicated to working safely.

APPLY: To apply for this job, head to www.nolan.com.au for more information.

9: HR/HC Drivers

Similarly, Nolan Meats is also looking for a Gympie- based driver with HR or HC licenses to deliver products from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.

APPLY: Applicants should email their resume and cover to peopleteam@nolan.com.au with "HC/HR Truck Driver - Gympie Based" in the subject box.

10: Receptionist/ Admin

Community Action has a part-time position available for a receptionist and admin assistant in Gympie (9am-4pm).

The job requires a high- evel of professionalism and sensitivity, considering the clientele who use the service.

APPLY: To apply for this position, head to communityactiongympie .com.au and obtain an application package with specific details about the role.

Email applications to admin@communityactiongympie.com.au

11: Customer Service Rep - Coles Express

Applicants will provide accurate and timely customer service while ensuring you maintain high standards of store presentation and stock management.

Successful applicant will have fantastic customer service skills while also being available for weekends and evenings.

APPLY: Applications close on November 19, so head here.

12: Labourers

Two labourers are required at a pine rounding plant in Gympie.

Casual positions, with successful applicants fit and reliable, with previous experience looked upon favourably.

APPLY: To apply for this position, send resumes to marian@wadesawmill.com.au

13: Experienced Automotive Mechanic

Perforamax is looking for an experienced and qualified mechanic with proven ability to work with diesel vehicles to join its Gympie workshop.

The right candidate will be able to work without supervision and in a large team environment.

Successful applicants will hold a light rigid licence, have at least five years experience as a mechanic and a proven ability in repair.

APPLY: Please email resumes through to recruitment@perforamax.com.au

14: Welders

Countrywide Metals Pty Ltd has opportunities for three welders to join their team at Gympie.

Role will see welding of cattle crushes and yard panels, grinding and clean-up.

Successful applicants will be rewarded by working for a major competitive business that prides itself on employee loyalty and stability.

APPLY: Information on how to apply for this role here

15: Store Manager - Surf Dive 'n Ski Gympie

Surf, Dive 'n Ski Gympie is looking for an experienced tore anager to join and lead its team to success.

Role provides a large level of autonomy and accountability for individual results.

Successful applicants will lead by example in providing a premium sales experience for customers.

APPLY: Apply for this position here.

16: Courtesy Bus Driver

Working at Gympie RSL Club, local knowledge of the area is vital for this role, which will see successful applicants joining the team to provide excellent customer service skills.

The role will see a couple of shifts per week.

Experience in small to medium customer transport will be highly regarded, and driver licence and driver's authority a must.

APPLY: To apply for this job, head here.

17: Log Cutters

Looking for a log cutter that is capable of working and cutting around Gympie.

APPLY: For more information, head here

18: Excavator Operator Wanted

Seeking experienced excavator operator.

Prior experience and full accreditation looked upon favourably. APPLY: To apply or this job, please email accounts@earthlandgroup.com.au