Job seekers use new skills to save man's life after accident

LIFE SAVERS: Daryl Cowling, Corey Chance and Kristel graduated from the Laidley Construction Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

LIFE SAVERS: Daryl Cowling, Corey Chance and Kristel graduated from the Laidley Construction Skilling Queenslanders for Work program. Ebony Graveur

WHEN Corey Chance and Daryl Cowling learnt first aid as part of a Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, they thought it was just another certificate they could add to their resumes.

Only one day later, the job-seekers were first on scene at a hit and run.

Corey and Daryl had been hanging out at their friend's place and, driving home, saw a hi-vis hat 'in the middle of on the road'.

"Just as we drove past the hat, my headlights beamed off a hi-vis shirt," said Corey.

"We saw a guy laying there."

The pair turned the car around and, winding down the window, called out to the man.

As soon as he looked up, Daryl saw blood covering the man's face.

Daryl said the sight was confronting.

"His head was literally sitting on the road," Daryl said.

"If anyone drove past too fast, they would have cleaned him up."

He said the man was wrapped around a pole.

"It looked like he had hit a pole," he said.

The pair pulled over immediately and began putting into practice what they had learned only a day earlier through Challenge Employment and Training's Laidley Construction program.

"We secured him off the road, away from traffic and rang ambulances and stayed with him until ambos got there," Daryl said.

"We made him comfortable and kept him awake so he wouldn't go unconscious."

Corey said he remembered from the training the importance of staying calm.

"That was one of the big things," he said.

"A lot of people freak out when they see blood and this guy was covered in it."

Steve "Knoddy" had been riding his motorbike along Rosewood-Laidley Road when a car struck him and continued driving.

All Steve could recall of the incident was riding and then being found.

"I was found on the side of the road after riding my bike home," Steve said.

"I don't know what happened, just that these guys found me on the side of the road."