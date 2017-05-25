25°
News

Job seekers sample Gympie careers

Renee Pilcher | 25th May 2017 5:13 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 

 

GYMPIE'S budding young job seekers sampled a range of possible careers paths at the Gympie Regional Careers Expo this week.

Dozens of occupations were on display with many of the expo's patrons sampling a spot of on-the-job training.

The friendly and informal character of the event provided a welcome and unique environment for employers, career advisors, education and training providers to communicate directly with jobseekers and students.

Jobmatch Employment general manager Garry Davison said the event is always a worthwhile exercise.

"It's the perfect opportunity for our youth to shape and invest in their future and find out what career opportunities are out there and what they need to do to secure them," Mr Davison said.

 

 

Photos
View Gallery
Gympie Times

Topics:  career gympie jobs jobseeker

Just In

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Fancywork winners from the Gympie Show

Fancywork winners from the Gympie Show

Check out all the winners from the Fancywork section in the 2017 Gympie Show.

Parkside Early Learning Centre welcomes new teacher

A FRESH FACE: Letitia Schepperson is the new teacher at Parkside Child Care.

New teacher for kindy

Job seekers sample Gympie careers

News

Job seekers sample Gympie careers

Felled: A growing tension between farmers and conservationists

CLEAR FELLED: Reports of land clearing rising in Queensland over recent years has got landholders and conservationists butting heads with policy makers over the growing tensions surrounding the issue.

The tension growing over our forests

Local Partners

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

The woman refused to have her breath tested for alcohol.

Alcohol fuels wild ride through town

Brass, strings and chords a simply classical mix

TALENTED: Violinist Chloe Shieh has recently taken up the cello and will play both at Sunday's Simply Classical concert.

Simply Classical concert features brass quintet

From little things, big fun grows at Theebine

FUN FOR ALL: Theebine State School students with prizes up for grabs at their June 3 trivia night (Back from left) P&C secretary Malinda Masters, president Ashleigh Jensen and (kneeling) Mackenzie Casey, (middle row) Kiaya Daniels, Beau Daniels, Arafin Koch, Oscar Koch, Tayleelah Bristow, Indy Paulsen, (front row) Richard Dean, Rhianna Casey, Indi Crossley, Liam Spies, Zack Walters, Ruby Casey and Sophia Bristow. In front with trophy plaque Eric McIntosh.

Theebine State School trivia night fun

Hats on to beating cancer at Widgee

COME ONE, COME ALL: Lynlie Cross places another sign at Widgee, letting everyone know its time for Widgee Craft Group's annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Widgee Craft Group ready for big cancer morning tea

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

OWNERS of icon Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld want to super-size the site with accommodation and entertainment to turn it into Australia’s Disneyland.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

GREAT GLENWOOD BLOCKS

Lots 78 & 79 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

These 2 blocks are situated in Glenwood and are to be sold as one parcel of 3.88acs on 2 titles. Power and phone pass by on the road. The local shop and primary...

PERFECT WEEKEND GETAWAY

Wolvi 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

Do you need a weekend getaway but have a tight budget? Why not grab this private 2.15ha (approx. 5 acres) bush block. Situated in the sought after, high rainfall...

PERFECTLY PEACEFUL PIE CREEK!

49 Fernvale Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 1 6 AUCTION ONSITE...

What a lovely outlook, welcome to 49 Fernvale Drive in the beautiful Pie Creek Suburb! Sit on the full length back veranda and enjoy the peaceful setting while...

PREPARE TO BE STUNNED

5 Sunburst Place, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $420,000

You are welcomed into this brand new home through the designer timber and glass door, leading into a wide, inviting entry. This stunning family-focused home is...

158 acres good water and improvements $675,000

Gootchie 4650

3 1 2 $675000

63.77 hectares ( 157 6 Acres ) , ''2'' freehold adjoining Titles Located 3 kms from highway, central to Maryborough and Gympie, one hour to Hervey Bay and Tin...

want 2 live the simple life!

108 Rodney Road, Curra 4570

3 1 1 $245,000!

The simple life is calling on this established 5 acre block with 3 bedroom home in Curra, north of Gympie. This is the kind of place where you can leave your...

time 2 relax in the Mary Valley!

153 Lewis Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 2 $398,000!

Do you want dual living in the Mary Valley? This unique 22.5 acre property offers 2 homes overlooking the stunning rolling green hills of Amamoor! The main house...

chance 2 build a business!

31 Scrub Road, Gunalda 4570

3 2 2 $535,000!

Attention entrepreneurs! Calling all tour operators, trucking magnates, and smart business people! Grab this opportunity with both hands to start or expand your...

reduced 2 sell!

626 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 2 NOW ONLY...

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats down there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

MAJESTIC PROPERTY!

12 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate home will provide you and your family with a delightful lifestyle in the sought-after Southside of Gympie only minutes from the Bruce. Positioned...

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!