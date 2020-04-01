JLo butt-shamed in star’s brutal drive-by

Jennifer Lopez has been body shamed by a baseball star who launched into a stunning attack on the pop star's fiance.

Former New York Mets star Paul Lo Duca has directed an unprovoked tirade towards baseball legend Alex Rodriguez) but instead caught J.Lo in the crossfire.

The former Mets catcher tore into A-Rod on Tuesday, calling the former Yankees third baseman "one of the fakest people out there" and dumping cold water on his supposed redemption story.

However, it was his decision to turn his blowtorch onto Lopez for no reason at all that has ruffled the most feathers.

Lo Duca butt-shamed Lopez in a brutal end to his bitter tirade.

"By the way, she did commercials for Fiat," Lo Duca said of Lopez.

"I'll never forgive her for Fiat. 'Cause if J.Lo ever sat that nice, little butt in a Fiat, I'm a 10-foot Indian."

Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged in March, 2019, and were preparing to get married this year before coronavirus impacted their plans.

It didn't save A-Rod from Lo Duca's rage.

"People know, I'm not a fan (of Rodriguez) and I'm sorry," Lo Duca said Tuesday (AEDT) on WFAN's "Moosie and Maggie".

"Never will be a fan. I just think he's one of the fakest people out there. The way he gets put on a pedestal now is beyond me."

Both Rodriguez and Lo Duca admitted to using PEDs during their careers. Lo Duca was named in the Mitchell Report, connecting him to use of steroids and human growth hormones. Rodriguez, meanwhile, initially denied using steroids early in his career but later admitted he had, and then got caught in the Biogenesis scandal. He was served with the longest steroid suspension in the history of MLB.

Six years later, Rodriguez has largely changed his public perception, going from the black sheep of baseball to a popular ESPN "Sunday Night Baseball" analyst.

But Lo Duca is not buying it.

It was a cheap shot and Paul Lo Duca knows it.

"I was in the Mitchell Report, something I'll never be proud of and something that was a mistake of mine a long time ago," said Lo Duca, who is now a Barstool Sports and Action Network contributor.

"But I owned up to it. I didn't lie. Owned up to it immediately, it was over with, and people can judge me the way they want to judge me. I could care less. But when you completely lie about it for years after years after years after years, you cash in 260 million and people are like, 'Well, he's successful,' well, hell yeah, he's successful.

"He got paid over 500 million in his career, I would hope he has some money where he could do whatever he wants with it. So now his relationship with J.Lo has taken him to a level that he's a saint, give me a break!"

Originally published as JLo butt-shamed in star's brutal drive-by