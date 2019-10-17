Menu
Jimmy Barnes.
News

Jimmy Barnes postpones Toowoomba gig due to ill health

Meghan Harris
17th Oct 2019 9:05 AM
AUSTRALIAN rock singer Jimmy Barnes has postponed his Toowoomba performance due to ill health.

Mr Barnes was due to perform at the Empire Theatre tonight as part of his Shutting Down Your Town tour.

However, last night it was announced that the singer has a chest infection and isn't able to perform.

Instead, his show will now be held on Thursday, November 7.

This is the first time in five years and more than 500 appearances that Mr Barnes has had to postpone a gig.

He apologised to those he had let down.

"I hate rescheduling the gig but I have had a chest infection for the last several days that just won't quit," he said.

"By moving the show back I'll be able to give it 110%. I'm really sorry for anyone who's inconvenienced."

Existing tickets for the postponed show will be valid for the new date and patrons will be able to present these tickets at box office for admittance.

Those seeking refunds can approach their place of purchase.

Mr Barnes is due to perform at Riverstage in Brisbane and the Home of the Arts at the Gold Coast this weekend, and is confident he will make a full recovery for the two shows.

Toowoomba Chronicle

