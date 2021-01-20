Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON EDGE: The Warwick 32-year-old keyed his ex’s new boyfriend’s car. Picture: Tessa McPherson
ON EDGE: The Warwick 32-year-old keyed his ex’s new boyfriend’s car. Picture: Tessa McPherson
News

Jilted lover vandalises new boyfriend’s car

Jessica Paul
20th Jan 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WARWICK man who caused $1300 in damage to his ex's new boyfriend's car in a jealous rage has paid the price in court.

Travis Edward John Inmon went to the woman's new partner's workplace at about 11pm on October 23 last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 32-year-old used his car key to scratch a love heart into the front passenger door of the man's car.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the Warwick man was caught on CCTV footage and questioned the next day, where he said he "wanted to get back at" his ex's new man.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client's actions were driven by jealousy and a "lot of friction" between the two men.

Ms Hine argued the offending was a "momentary lapse of judgment" by someone who had an otherwise clean criminal history and strong work history.

Magistrate Julian Noud said it was clear Inmon was "overcome with jealousy and envy", and acknowledged his remorse and low likelihood of reoffending.

Inmon pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $1304 in restitution. No conviction was recorded.

 

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

'DISGRACEFUL': Warwick man punches, spits on cop

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MEGA GALLERY: Warwick babies of 2020

Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

More Stories

crime vandalism
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane tour operator facing criminal charges over deaths

        Premium Content Brisbane tour operator facing criminal charges over deaths

        News A Brisbane-based tour operator is to face criminal charges over the deaths of two students who drowned on Fraser Island in 2019.

        House burns at North Deep Creek overnight

        Premium Content House burns at North Deep Creek overnight

        News Five fire crews rushed to the scene, with firefighters working into the early hours...

        NAMED: 7 people to face court in Gympie today

        Premium Content NAMED: 7 people to face court in Gympie today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today on various charges.

        Angry Gympie region man lashes out at neighbour’s front gate

        Premium Content Angry Gympie region man lashes out at neighbour’s front gate

        News Ward got off his ride-on mower and approached the victim, saying “you’re looking...