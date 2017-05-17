Jewels, power tools taken in Gympie thefts

One of the distinctive chains reported stolen.

Jewellery theft

TWO gold chain necklaces were stolen from a car in Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland last Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the car burglary occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm.

Power tools stolen

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of power tools have been reported stolen from the locked shed of a home in O'Connell St, Gympie, police said yesterday.

The equipment was stolen between Wednesday and Thursday last week and included a chainsaw, a Stihl blower and brush cutter, a Dyson vacuum cleaner and a Makita power saw and electric planer.

