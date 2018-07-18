Jewellery thief strikes while Gympie woman moves house

The ring stolen from a home in Queen Street earlier this year.

The ring stolen from a home in Queen Street earlier this year. contributed

A BRAZEN thief has stolen a ring with great sentimental value from a Gympie woman.

Gympie police said today the victim was moving house in Queen Street on April 4, this year, when a ring and bracelet were stolen from the house.

"The victim has been greatly affected by the loss and is pleading with the offender/s to return the ring as it holds a great deal of sentimental value,” police said.

The ring is described as a ladies antique platinum and diamond engagement ring set with a centre cut diamond with 4 smaller rose cut diamonds set into each shoulder (8 in total plus centre stone).

The bracelet was a Pandora bracelet full of charms with a cracked blue charm.

Please be on the lookout for these items for sale on social media or pawn brokers shops and report to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1800759406