GOTCHA: David Arthur and Suzie Faulkner show off their massive jewfish they caught.
News

Jew fish king's monster catch not big enough

Rebecca Singh
by
29th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
Fishing: When David Arthur landed a 11.775kg jewfish he thought he first place was secured at the Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic.

"It was the biggest jewy I have ever weighed in in the last five years during this competition but then someone caught a 12.995kg,” Arthur said.

"I was pretty happy with the one I had but unfortunately a horse gets weighed in.”

Arthur and his partner Suzie Faulkner have taken out the top three spots of the Classic and the title of jewfish king and queen.

"We target jewfish because everyone else chases other reef fish but we also chase other species,” he said.

"The jewfish is different because it is so specialised and because it is easier to get a winner.”

When hunting for big jewfish, there is an art to landing one.

"In the boat you have to find big structure surrounded by sand that is isolated,” Arthur said.

"For beach anglers, the edge of the gutters is the best as they will feed in the shallows with a bit of legal tailor or big flesh bait.

"The beach guys get the bigger models but there is a lot of sleepless nights in the dark.

"I bow down to those guys that get jewfish off the beach because I am not patient enough.”

Arthur says the secret to catching one of these monsters is to "just hang on”.

david arthur gympie sport jew fish rainbow beach rainbow beach family fishing classic
Gympie Times

