Hawaii — on the cheapest flight we’ve seen this year? Sure thing.
Travel

Jetstar launch $189 flights to Hawaii

6th Jun 2019 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM

THEY'RE the words Aussie travellers have been waiting for this winter: Mid-year sale.

Jetstar's mega sale has just dropped and tropical destinations like Bali, Hawaii and Vietnam are suddenly super affordable.

We're talking flights to Hawaii from Sydney or Melbourne from $189 - the cheapest we've seen this year.

Flights to Bali start from $119 from Perth, while flights to Phu Quoc in Vietnam start from $180 from Sydney or $187 from Melbourne.

There are also flights to Japan starting from $189 from Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) and from $249 from the Gold Coast.

 

The Intercontinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort in Vietnam.
Within Australia, flights start from $37 between Melbourne (Avalon) and Adelaide. Flights to the Gold Coast start from $49 from Sydney, and $69 from Melbourne (Tullamarine).

The travel dates vary by destination, with the sale fares spread across dates between July 2019 and April 2020.

The sale is on now and runs until 11.59pm (AEST) on Monday, June 10, unless sold out prior.

 

JETSTAR MID-YEAR SALE FARES INCLUDE:

Sydney / Melbourne to Honolulu from $189

Sydney / Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from $209

Sydney to Phu Quoc, Vietnam from $180

Sydney to Danang, Vietnam from $181

Melbourne to Phu Quoc or Danang, Vietnam from $187

Melbourne to Queenstown from $169

Melbourne to Bangkok from $209

Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $189

Gold Coast to Christchurch from $145

Perth to Bali from $119

Melbourne (Avalon) to Sydney from $42

Sydney to Gold Coast from $49

Melbourne to Ballina Byron from $71

For a full list of fares or to book visit jetstar.com

hawaii jetstar sale travel

