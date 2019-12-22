Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
News

Jetski crash at popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:53 PM | Updated: 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.20pm: 

TWO women have been transported to Caloundra Hospital following a jetski crash in Mooloolaba this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair were treated for minor injuries, and were transported in a stable condition. 

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a jetski crash at a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

It is understood two patients are currently being treated on site after the crash occurred in the waters off Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was reported just before 12.30pm today.

More to come.

jetski accident mooloolaba parkyn parade qas. queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        premium_icon Leg bone on beach belonged to missing diver

        News A leg bone and foot that washed up on a NSW North Coast beach last week belonged to a Queensland diver who went missing almost 800km away a month ago.

        Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        premium_icon Spirit of giving brings Christmas miracle to Curra

        News “I’ve never seen this kind of generosity. Driving from Gympie to Townsville you can...

        Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        premium_icon Father and son to battle the Gympie speedway together

        News ‘You have to start in the first 2, 3 rows with the good guys. It’s rare to have...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'