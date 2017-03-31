'Jet plane' wind destroys sheds in Curra

'JET' WIND: Anthony Puleo with his destroyed shed in Curra, north of Gympie.

TWO sheds have been destroyed in Curra as a gust of wind singled out one property to wreak its havoc.

Anthony Puleo said he heard a sound "like a jet plane” rip through his property on Curra Estate Rd during Thursday's heavy rain event.

Two sheds were flung from his backyard. One was completely flattened while another was moved 15 metres before collapsing into a pile just short of a neighbour's house.

Mr Puleo said he looked outside when he heard the sound.

"It was like a jet plane,” he said.

"We looked outside just as the shed was whipped up and dragged across the yard.”

Mr Puleo said there was about 100mm of rain and he estimated the gusts were over 100kmh.

"During cyclone Yasi we were in over 100kmh winds in our old house and it made it shake.

"This was like that, but there was this huge sound.

"This one was just different.

"You would think we were getting attacked.”