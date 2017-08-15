29°
News

Jesus' Crucifixion: One Among Many?

Rowan Schindler
| 15th Aug 2017 5:33 PM
FREE LECTURE: Gympie Presbyterian Church minister Reverend Daniel Saunders.
FREE LECTURE: Gympie Presbyterian Church minister Reverend Daniel Saunders. Rowan Schindler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The Gympie Presbyterian Church and the Gympie Baptist Church will jointly host a free academic lecture on the crucifixion of Jesus in the historical context of the Roman Empire.

The lecture will be held at the Gympie Baptist church at 7pm on Tuesday, August 22, and is entitled, Jesus' Crucifixion: One Among Many?

LIKE TO KNOW WHAT'S ON? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The lecture will be given by Reverend Dr Wesley Redgen, a senior New Testament lecturer at the Queensland Theological College and specialist in the first-century Roman world.

Gympie Presbyterian Church minister Reverend Daniel Saunders said the event is genuine academic lecture linking history and religion.

"During the time of the Ancient Roman Empire, tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people were executed by crucifixion,” he said.

"It was a painfully cruel method of execution reserved for the lowest of the low-slaves, pirates, and enemies of the state.

"However, out of all those crucified by Rome, there is one whose name is remembered and whose death is celebrated around the world-Jesus of Nazareth.”

Rev Saunders, who moved to Gympie 18 months ago, said the lecture will help people consider Christianity within history.

"It's for people who are interested in Christianity, and it will help them consider the historical basis of it,” he said.

"There's a richness people haven't considered and that is worth thinking about.

"Wes' interests are the history of the Romans and understanding that period of history to give background to the bible.”

The free lecture will be held at the Gympie Baptist Church, 133 Corella Rd, Gympie, at 7pm on Tuesday, August 22.

Gympie Times
Parents not happy over man's drug crop at their place

Parents not happy over man's drug crop at their place

Bauple man "not popular” at home aftergrowing drugs at parents place

Meet Gympie's cutest farm dog

Meet Honey, the miniature fox terrier who could be Gympie's most adorable farm dog.

Honey, the miniature fox terrier

Why are all the cats disappearing in Gympie?

A sudden spike in cat disappearances in the Gympie region is unusual.

Gympie region has a sudden spike in missing cats

Gunman's chilling last call: 'They're dead on the lawn'

Whangarei gunman Quinn Patterson.

Gympie woman 's connection to horrific double murder.

Local Partners

Coast roads could be set for speed limit changes

WHICH local roads would you like to see sped up, slowed down, or evened out?

Bogus insurance claims costing our life-saving clubs

LEGAL CLAIMS: Sunshine Coast surf clubs have been hit with a third of all insurance claims facing Surf Life Saving Queensland in the past five years.

Coast clubs bear a third of Qld organisation's insurance claims

Update: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show at Imbil

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

Rodeo thrills are only part of a super exciting Mary Valley Show

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

PRIME EASTSIDE GRAZING OR CROPPING

Wilsons Pocket 4570

Rural 3 1 8 Price on...

It's not often an opportunity like this presents itself to purchase high quality country of this size in the sought after Wilsons Pocket area, approximately 20...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 Offers Over...

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

LAGOON POCKET ACREAGE

16 Ilga Road, Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 OFFERS OVER...

No drive-by inspections for this unique property. This is a must see. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of undulating country and panoramic views. Approximately 15 minutes...

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION ON THIS FABULOUS PROPERTY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder Rd, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 Genuine Offers...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

LOOK NO FURTHER!

L 191 Arborfive Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 $239,000

This 3 bedroom home on 5000 square metres is an opportunity not to be missed. Features: butlers pantry, built-ins, ceiling fans, air conditioning,office...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS CLEAR: &quot;SELL!&quot;

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 Genuine Offers...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

THIS MUST BE SEEN! PUT ON YOUR LIST!

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 10 CONTACT AGENT

If you only look at one property, you must take a look at this!! Picture perfect, absolutely immaculate and situated on a beautiful undulating 10 acres. Situated...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

PRIME GRAZING OR CROPPING

Wilsons Pocket 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $495,000

This top quality acreage property is one that pleases the eye where even you look 94.7 acres (38.35ha) of rich country situated approximately 20 minutes East of...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly