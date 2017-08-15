The Gympie Presbyterian Church and the Gympie Baptist Church will jointly host a free academic lecture on the crucifixion of Jesus in the historical context of the Roman Empire.

The lecture will be held at the Gympie Baptist church at 7pm on Tuesday, August 22, and is entitled, Jesus' Crucifixion: One Among Many?

The lecture will be given by Reverend Dr Wesley Redgen, a senior New Testament lecturer at the Queensland Theological College and specialist in the first-century Roman world.

Gympie Presbyterian Church minister Reverend Daniel Saunders said the event is genuine academic lecture linking history and religion.

"During the time of the Ancient Roman Empire, tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people were executed by crucifixion,” he said.

"It was a painfully cruel method of execution reserved for the lowest of the low-slaves, pirates, and enemies of the state.

"However, out of all those crucified by Rome, there is one whose name is remembered and whose death is celebrated around the world-Jesus of Nazareth.”

Rev Saunders, who moved to Gympie 18 months ago, said the lecture will help people consider Christianity within history.

"It's for people who are interested in Christianity, and it will help them consider the historical basis of it,” he said.

"There's a richness people haven't considered and that is worth thinking about.

"Wes' interests are the history of the Romans and understanding that period of history to give background to the bible.”

The free lecture will be held at the Gympie Baptist Church, 133 Corella Rd, Gympie, at 7pm on Tuesday, August 22.