TRAIL BLAZER: Gympie and Brisbane Lions AFLW star Jessy Keeffe has been named in the league team of the week in just her second game.
Sport

Jessy the Gympie Lion named in AFLW's best after second game

JOSH PRESTON
by
7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie and Brisbane Lions AFLW star Jessy Keeffe has made significant strides in just her second professional game after earning a spot in the league's Team of the Week for Round 5.

Backing up a dream debut in the Lions' Round 4 win over the Western Bulldogs, Keeffe amassed 27 hitouts, seven disposals and five clearances on Saturday afternoon to be named in the ruck for the league's best side.

Her midfield teammate Emily Bates was also rewarded with a spot in the squad.

Gympie and Brisbane Lions AFLW star Jessy Keeffe has been named in the league team of the week in just her second game.
The Lions came off second best in the "Battle of the Cats” at Burpengary despite Keeffe's valiant effort, posting the lowest ever AFLW score against Conference B rivals Geelong.

They managed just one major in the 5.5 (35) to 1.2 (8) loss at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex.

A Mia-Rae Clifford goal just before half-time gave the Cats the lead, before a dominant late display handed them the comprehensive win and top position in the conference.

Keeffe will be hoping to build on her strong performance when the Lions hit the road to face fellow conference rivals Carlton at Ikon Park this Sunday.

A win would vault the Lions above the Blues and back into the Conference B top two, before they stay in Melbourne to finish the regular season against a winless Collingwood side anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

Gympie Times

